The Rock to punish WWE Executive, force him to step down from his role at Royal Rumble? Exploring the potential

The Rock's appearance on WWE RAW's Netflix Premiere has left fans confused about the future of The Final Boss. Many believe that The Great One has seemingly turned babyface, raising questions about a potential showdown against Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

However, as we head toward Royal Rumble 2025, major speculation suggests that The Rock could punish WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H for recent developments. The Hollywood megastar could even appear at the Royal Rumble PLE and potentially force The Game to step down from his role as CCO.

This speculation arises following the recent announcement of WWE 2K25, which features a special Bloodline Edition. Roman Reigns has been revealed as the cover star of the game. Meanwhile, if you look at the cover poster of the special edition, it includes all members of The Bloodline, even Sami Zayn. Despite the inclusion of both The New and Original Bloodline members, The Rock is notably absent from this family tree poster.

The People's Champion has already been a major part of The Bloodline saga and was the one who introduced the family tree during The Road to WrestleMania 40. Given that The Final Boss is missing from the poster, he could seek revenge on Triple H at Royal Rumble 2025. If he appears at the event, The Rock might address this issue and decide to punish The Game as a consequence. As a member of the TKO Board of Directors, the veteran holds significant influence, and with the backing of higher-ups, he could force The Cerebral Assassin into a storyline punishment.

It’s important to note that this scenario is purely speculative, and The Rock’s presence at the event has not been confirmed. However, if this angle unfolds, Triple H could counter by bringing Roman Reigns into the mix, as he is already retired from in-ring competition. This could ultimately set up Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 41.

WWE has recently dropped a major hint for The Rock's inclusion at Royal Rumble 2025

As Royal Rumble 2025 approaches, Netflix has teased The Rock's potential inclusion in the upcoming premium live event. They recently released a countdown for the Royal Rumble, and when the number 1 appears, The Final Boss can be seen inside it.

Many fans believe this is a clear indication that The Great One will make his comeback at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. There is also strong speculation that he could be a surprise entrant in the Rumble Match.

