The Rock reacts to his daughter signing with WWE; Dany Garcia posts touching Instagram video

His daughter has followed in his footsteps (Pic source: CNN/Getty Images)

Another offspring of a WWE Superstar has signed with the company and it is Simone Johnson, daughter of The Rock. Besides her father, she follows her great-grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia and grandfather Rocky Johnson and once she makes her actual debut, she will be the first-ever fourth-generation WWE Superstar.

Simone Johnson commented on her WWE signing and said that she's grateful to carry on that legacy and follow in her father's footsteps. She also said:

“It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before The Brahma Bull himself commented on the same, and posted a sweet message to his oldest daughter on Instagram, saying that "Dreams ain't for dreamers."

Her mother, Dany Garcia, also commented on her daughter's signing with a very touching post on Instagram, wishing her the best in the future.

It'll be interesting to see how things progress for Johnson as she starts on the journey to become the first-ever fourth-generation WWE Superstar.