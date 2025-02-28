The Rock to recruit 3-time tag team champions in his heel WWE faction? Exploring the possibility

The Rock's recent return to WWE was not just a return but a bold declaration of his corporate power. It told several stories along the way and gave away his true intentions. Most importantly, it gave a glimpse of The Final Boss' hunger to have it all while sitting on the throne. For that very purpose, the 52-year-old could form a heel corporate faction of his own.

There is a high chance that The Brahma Bull could recruit three-time tag team champions, the Street Profits, in his potential stable. Back in July 2022, Montez Ford received praise from the Hollywood star during an interview. The Rock admired Ford, praising his passion and charisma. His words were a clear indication that The Great One views Tez as a top star.

Moreover, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins recently underwent a seismic character transition at the Royal Rumble. Since then, they have been dominating SmackDown as vicious heels. If The Final Boss wants to form a faction, who could be a better choice than the Street Profits? The duo could stand side-by-side with the 52-year-old representing an evil side of the authority.

By the time it happens, Ford and Dawkins could also be the WWE Tag Team Champions as they are currently in the title race. This will add more to their credibility. The Rock can add one or two more superstars to his potential faction, making it truly look like a dominant force. Should it happen, it will give rise to an incredible storyline in WWE.

While the possibility is quite fascinating, it is nothing but speculation at this moment.

The Rock to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship to his side?

Last week on SmackDown, The Final Boss made quite a tempting offer to Cody Rhodes, asking him to become his champion. Well, it was quite clear that the Hollywood icon wanted to have a corporate champion who would be working on his orders. But the biggest question in fans' minds is: Will Rhodes accept the offer?

It does not look like so. But if Cody turns down the offer, it could enrage The Rock and why not? Therefore, he could pull out all the stops to bring the Undisputed WWE Title to his side. For that, The Rock might potentially side with whoever wins the Men's Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

He could extend the winner of that match an exciting offer as the latter would be Cody Rhodes' challenger for The Show of Shows. The Great One could vow to help that superstar win the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. However, the latter would have to become The Rock's corporate champion in return.

This would be a suitable way for The Final Boss to bring the world title under his control if The American Nightmare does not agree to sell his soul. However, this is currently speculation.

