The Rock to recruit former WWE champion; shocking double turn? 3 Things that can happen between Naomi and Jade Cargill on SmackDown this week

WWE Superstars Naomi and Jade Cargill have been thrust into a feud following the latter’s return. The former AEW star has thus far punished The Glow twice for injuring her back in November 2024.

Here are three things that can happen next between the two in this week’s episode of SmackDown:

#3. Jade Cargill could turn heel and injure Naomi

Jade Cargill missed a chance to compete in several gimmick matches, such as the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series: WarGames, the Women's Royal Rumble, and the Women's Elimination Chamber, during her absence. More importantly, she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship without even competing in the title defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The cold face-off between The Storm and Bianca Belair after Naomi confessed to being Cargill’s mystery attacker suggests their relationship also needs repairing. While the two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion is back at full strength, she has lost a lot because of The Glow. Taking things in her hands, she could injure the real-life Bloodline member, leading to a shocking double turn.

#2. Naomi could apologize to Jade Cargill

Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair have been great friends and have been referred to as the Big Three multiple times during programming. The trio even won a hard-hitting six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania XL.

The Glow may have backstabbed The Storm, but she may soon realize her mistake. The former world champion could apologize to the former AEW star during an in-ring segment. However, having lost so much, Cargill could launch an attack on Naomi instead. Not letting The Storm have her way this time, the 37-year-old may fight back, leading to a brawl.

#1. Naomi may sell her soul to The Rock

Naomi has claimed that she attacked Cargill because she couldn’t see the former AEW TBS Champion leech off Bianca Belair and freeload on The EST's success. However, this only hurt Bianca, who abandoned her and didn’t attempt to stop The Storm when she entered the arena to attack The Glow. This could lead to the real-life Bloodline member selling her soul to The Rock.

She could launch another backstage attack on Jade Cargill, with The Final Boss standing beside her. The Brahma Bull wants to take over WWE and could use Naomi as his candidate for a world title in the women’s division. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Storm and The Glow.

