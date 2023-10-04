The Rock to replace 20-year veteran in his match? 3 potential directions for The People's Champion at WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Fastlane 2023 will emanate live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, October 7. The Premium Live Event will witness several high-profile names such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and more in action.

The creative team could also have some huge surprises for fans on Saturday. One such surprise could see The Rock return for the event. If that is true, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Brahma Bull at the event.

The following piece will look at three potential directions for The Great One at WWE Fastlane 2023.

#3. The Rock returns to be the special guest referee

One potential direction for The Brahma Bull at WWE Fastlane 2023 could see him return as the special guest referee.

The company could have The Rock be the referee in the tag team match between The Bloodline and John Cena & LA Knight. This potential angle could then lay down the breadcrumbs for The Rock's rumored match against Roman Reigns for a later date.

#2. The Brahma Bull confronts Grayson Waller at WWE Fastlane 2023

Grayson Waller is one name that has been targeting The Rock for quite some time now. The Arrogant Aussie has fired verbal volleys on the Hollywood megastar several times.

The company could have him host an edition of his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, at the Premium Live Event, only for The Rock to return as a surprise guest.

The Brahma Bull could come back and confront Waller, much to the delight of WWE fans.

#1. The People's Champion replaces LA Knight in his match against The Bloodline

The Bloodline attacked AJ Styles last week on SmackDown, sending him out of the arena on a stretcher. Jimmy and Solo could try to take out LA Knight similarly to single out John Cena soon.

If that happens, The Cenation Leader could have his former rival, The Rock, return to join forces with him against The Bloodline. The creative team could have The People's Champion team up with Cena in a dream match at Fastlane 2023, replacing the 20-year veteran.

Should The Rock return at WWE Fastlane 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

