The Rock to replace 25-time WWE champion in the Men's Royal Rumble match this year? Exploring the possibility

The Rock's last main roster appearance was on January 6th, 2025, when Monday Night RAW made its debut on Netflix. He took the Ula Fala from Paul Heyman and bestowed it upon Roman Reigns, and shared an embracing hug with The Original Tribal Chief. However, The Final Boss hasn't confirmed when he will make his in-ring return. With Royal Rumble 2025 approaching, one may speculate that The Rock will be one of the surprise entrants for the 30-men bout.

WWE has already confirmed several big names for the men's match such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and one of Rock's iconic former rivals, John Cena.

Speaking of The Champ, 2025 is his last year as an active in-ring competitor. Given that The Rock is on the Board of Directors with WWE's parent company TKO, the company may revive their rivalry to give fans a blast from the past. The company can sow the seeds of the feud at Royal Rumble 2025 itself by having The Rock replace John Cena. Here's one way the wrestling juggernaut can pull it off!

At the premium live event, The Leader of Cenation is ambushed backstage by a mysterious attacker. When his theme music goes off during the men's match, The Brahma Bull enters the arena instead of John Cena. Not only will this add an exciting element of surprise for the WWE Universe, but also solidify The Final Boss as the ultimate heel.

Once Cena recovers from the backstage ambush, he can confront The Brahma Bull for attacking him at Royal Rumble. The People's Champ clarifies that he is in the game to win and not think about others' feelings, leading to John Cena vs. The Rock of the modern era!

Paul Heyman spills the beans about The Rock's role in WWE

Dwayne Johnson is a member of TKO's Board of Directors. He joined the panel in 2024, ahead of his feud with Cody Rhodes. Currently, he plays two roles in WWE, one on TV and another off TV.

While fans are aware of the Hollywood Heel he plays on-screen, Paul Heyman explained the role he plays as a member of the board. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that the creative team follows to ensure a seamless flow of ideas and Dwayne Johnson has to be a part of the process:

“There is a leadership by example to be set by someone who’s on the board of directors, much like Dwayne’s responsibilities as just a star of a movie are far different than when he’s one of the executive producers of the movie as well. So he’s not just a talent, he’s a member of the board of directors. And so, there is a process by which creative has to flow seamlessly here, and he has to be part of that seamless flow. There’s a balancing act, and I think he and everyone involved in potential Rock creative are finding that balance.”

Paul Heyman and The Rock briefly worked together in 2024 as a part of The Bloodline Saga.

