The Rock to replace John Cena with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania? Exploring the potential

John Cena left the world shocked when he turned heel on Cody Rhodes and sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2024. After a victory inside the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, Cena is now set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

While The Rock is on his side now, if Cena fails to pick up the victory against Rhodes, The Brahma Bull could kick the 16-time World Champion from his faction and replace him with Drew McIntyre. The former World Heavyweight Champion has previously stated that he and The Final Boss were working together, which could end up being a nightmare for John Cena.

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes will headline the Grandest Stage Of Them All, with the Franchise Player having a chance to make history and become a 17-time World Champion. Considering the heel turn and his massive alliance with The Final Boss, Cena losing the Undisputed WWE Championship match seems very unlikely.

However, if Cena somehow fails to win or Rhodes manages to get someone on his side who could help even the odds and cost the challenger his massive opportunity, The Rock might end his alliance with the legend. The Brahma Bull could unleash an assault on Cena himself, enhancing the heat on his character and turning the Franchise Player babyface again.

Further, Drew McIntyre could then come out and help The Final Boss take down Cena, selling his soul to The Rock. This could end up being one of the most shocking moments in WrestleMania history and could elevate McIntyre’s status on the roster.

John Cena is set to appear on RAW next week

Following his shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, 16-time World Champion John Cena is set to appear for the first time on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

An interesting thing to note is that Cody Rhodes will also be present under the same roof, which means that a face-to-face interaction between the two men might end up making headlines around the world. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men on next week's red brand episode.

