"This means a lot" - The Rock responds to Chris Jericho

The Rock and Chris Jericho are two of the greatest pro wrestlers the world has ever seen. Their contributions to the industry are unmatched and recently, they had a pleasant exchange on Twitter.

Earlier today, Chris Jericho took to Twitter to express how great of an in-ring performer The Rock was whenever he stepped inside the squared circle:

"Going down the YouTube rabbit hole tonight and one thing is clear....he may be the biggest box office draw in Hollywood today, but my goodness, let’s not ever forget how GREAT The Rock was in the ring. One of the best ever ..."

Even though The Rock went on to become a successful actor in Hollywood, his work with WWE will never be forgotten considering the impact that he had on the business in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The Great One did not take long to respond to Le Champion's comments regarding him and reciprocated the love and praise of his former rival. The Rock tweeted out:

"This means a lot, thank you brother for these words. You’re one of the GOATS and man the fun we had electrifying the millions around the world. What an honor. And I still owe you a receipt for that tobacco spit incident"

The Rock and Chris Jericho had a legendary rivalry during the Attitude Era

The history between Jericho and The Rock dates back to August 9, 1999, when Chris Jericho made his WWE debut interrupting The Rock as he was delivering a promo on an episode of RAW.

Even though both of them had a funny and equally heated exchange that night, they were not launched into a feud instantly. Despite sharing the ring on more than one occasion, the two weren't booked in a long rivalry until 2001 during the WCW Invasion angle.

Chris Jericho defeated The Rock at No Mercy 2001 to win the WCW Championship before trading the title back and forth with the Great One. Jericho then went on to win the Undisputed Championship and even defended it against The Rock a few times.

The two even held the tag team belts together on one occasion. With their history running so deep, The Rock and Chris Jericho are bound to display respect for each other just like they did today.

