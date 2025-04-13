The Rock to return with 3 monsters, The Undertaker to have one more match? 4 Twists that could happen on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 

Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 could be very eventful. The company has announced six matches for the closing night of The Show of Shows so far, including four title bouts.

The creative team could be planning some big things for the second night of the extravaganza. Fans should expect the company to end things on a high note, which could set the tone for the summer.

The following article will explore four potential twists that could happen on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41:

#4. The Undertaker could return to lay waste to Drew McIntyre on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre will clash with Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight on the second night of WrestleMania 41. However, The Scottish Psychopath could lose the bout due to interference from The Undertaker.

McIntyre name-dropped The Deadman on a few occasions during his feud with Damian Priest. The Scottish Psychopath even called 'Taker out for a match, after The Phenom expressed his desire to return to the ring for one more bout last year.

Given that, plus how The Undertaker has been synonymous to WrestleMania, fans could witness the veteran making his presence felt on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. The Undertaker could return to take out McIntyre, helping Priest pick up a big win.

This angle would then plant seeds of a potential match between The Deadman and Drew. However, it will be interesting to see if that happens given there is only so much 'Taker could do in the ring at his age.

#3. Nick Aldis could be Randy Orton's opponent

Randy Orton was involved in a feud with Kevin Owens following his return. The duo was seemingly headed towards a potential blockbuster clash at WrestleMania.

However, that may not be the case anymore, given Kevin Owens' unfortunate injury. With The Prizefighter ruled out of WrestleMania 41, Orton is looking for a fresh opponent.

While several potential names are rumored to be Orton's WrestleMania opponent, the company may throw a curveball at fans by having the SmackDown GM, Nick Aldis, step up as Orton's opponent.

Aldis, who is a multi-time TNA Champion, has been at loggerheads with Randy Orton recently. This may result in a potential match between the two at The Show of Shows.

#2. IShowSpeed could help Logan Paul defeat AJ Styles

AJ Styles will take on Logan Paul in a singles contest on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. However, The Phenomenal One may suffer a devastating loss due to IShowSpeed's interference.

Darren Watkins Jr. aka IShowSpeed is a well-known social media personality and a close friend of Logan Paul. The YouTuber last appeared at Royal Rumble 2025, where he was brutalized by Bron Breakker.

However, Speed could return on the second night of The Show of Shows to help Paul defeat AJ Styles.

#1. The Rock could return with The New Bloodline

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. Given The Franchise Player joined forces with The Rock by selling his soul, The Final Boss is bound to make an interference in the title clash.

However, The Rock may not return alone. The High Chief could be accompanied by The New Bloodline. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu could accompany The Rock and lay waste to Cody Rhodes, helping John Cena win the Undisputed Title.

