  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Clash In Paris 2025
  • The Rock to return at Clash in Paris and fire former WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Exploring the possibility

The Rock to return at Clash in Paris and fire former WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 31, 2025 05:06 GMT
The Rock was last seen in WWE at Elimination Chamber 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)
The Rock was last seen in WWE at Elimination Chamber 2025! (Image Credits: WWE.com)

The Rock has been absent from WWE since Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena turned heel and seemingly joined forces with The Final Boss after Cody Rhodes refused to sell him his soul. Shockingly, the Brahma Bull may return at Clash in Paris and fire a former champion.

Ad

The Final Boss may return to the Stamford-based promotion after the main event match between John Cena and Logan Paul, when every fan in the arena would be waiting for Brock Lesnar to show up.

He could misuse his authority as a member of TKO's Board of Directors to fire former World Heavyweight Champion John Cena, who had betrayed The Final Boss by turning babyface again, and blaming him for brainwashing him. As revealed in his latest post on Instagram, The Rock is currently in Europe, which significantly increases the chances of him making a surprise appearance at Clash in Paris.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

However, John Cena could hijack the post-Clash in Paris edition of Friday Night SmackDown, revealing he works for people, not The Rock, which would solidify the icon's 'Super Cena' run, and Triple H could bring him back to the promotion and allow him to continue his retirement tour.

This could also intensify the tensions between The Rock and Triple H, which were visible during the road to WWE WrestleMania XL, and may lead to a major storyline in the future.

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Wrestling veteran feels WWE ruined The Rock's creative ideas

Speaking on BroDown with host Mac Davis, veteran writer Vince Russo noted that The Final Boss wanted Cody Rhodes to turn heel before WrestleMania.

However, the ex-writer felt WWE went ahead and turned John Cena heel instead, ruining The Final Boss' plot with no plans for Cena's new character.

Ad
"It was clear. Cody said it. It was clear Rock's plan was to turn Cody heel. And everybody in that company sh*t on that plan," Russo said. "That left them with no alternative. So, they came up with, well, we'll turn Cena heel for no reason whatsoever. This is why you'll hear me say over and over again, they're not writers. They don't know how to do this. This was an epic fail, man."

It will be interesting to see whether The Final Boss returns to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications