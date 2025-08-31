The Rock to return at Clash in Paris and fire former WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Exploring the possibility

The Rock has been absent from WWE since Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena turned heel and seemingly joined forces with The Final Boss after Cody Rhodes refused to sell him his soul. Shockingly, the Brahma Bull may return at Clash in Paris and fire a former champion.The Final Boss may return to the Stamford-based promotion after the main event match between John Cena and Logan Paul, when every fan in the arena would be waiting for Brock Lesnar to show up.He could misuse his authority as a member of TKO's Board of Directors to fire former World Heavyweight Champion John Cena, who had betrayed The Final Boss by turning babyface again, and blaming him for brainwashing him. As revealed in his latest post on Instagram, The Rock is currently in Europe, which significantly increases the chances of him making a surprise appearance at Clash in Paris.However, John Cena could hijack the post-Clash in Paris edition of Friday Night SmackDown, revealing he works for people, not The Rock, which would solidify the icon's 'Super Cena' run, and Triple H could bring him back to the promotion and allow him to continue his retirement tour.This could also intensify the tensions between The Rock and Triple H, which were visible during the road to WWE WrestleMania XL, and may lead to a major storyline in the future.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Wrestling veteran feels WWE ruined The Rock's creative ideasSpeaking on BroDown with host Mac Davis, veteran writer Vince Russo noted that The Final Boss wanted Cody Rhodes to turn heel before WrestleMania.However, the ex-writer felt WWE went ahead and turned John Cena heel instead, ruining The Final Boss' plot with no plans for Cena's new character.&quot;It was clear. Cody said it. It was clear Rock's plan was to turn Cody heel. And everybody in that company sh*t on that plan,&quot; Russo said. &quot;That left them with no alternative. So, they came up with, well, we'll turn Cena heel for no reason whatsoever. This is why you'll hear me say over and over again, they're not writers. They don't know how to do this. This was an epic fail, man.&quot;It will be interesting to see whether The Final Boss returns to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.