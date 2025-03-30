The Rock to return with new Enforcer, 3-time AEW champ to debut & win title? 3 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown this week 

This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown could have some big things in store for fans. Given the upcoming episode of the red brand will be the final show in WWE's ongoing European tour, the company will look to end things on a high note.

The company has announced a stacked lineup for both RAW and SmackDown this week. Aside from some action-packed matches, several returns and debuts could also happen in WWE in the new week.

On that note, here are three bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown this week:

#3. Rey Fenix could debut and dethrone LA Knight

One of the biggest news recently was that Rey Fenix has signed with WWE. However, he will be on a different brand than his brother, Penta. The three-time AEW champion will debut on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. He is a former International Champion, tag, and trios champion in the Jacksonville-based company.

While it will be of interest to see what the company has in store for him, it may not come as a surprise if Triple H pushes him to the moon as soon as he debuts. The former AEW star could challenge LA Knight to an impromptu title match, before dethroning him to win the United States Title on his debut.

#2. Gunther could defeat Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW

Jimmy Uso will lock horns with Gunther on this week's WWE RAW. This match was set up after Big Jim slapped The Ring General following a heated exchange last week.

While Jimmy could show heart to go toe-to-toe with Gunther, the Imperium leader will likely defeat Jimmy. However, he may not stop there as The Ring General could attack Jimmy following the match.

This potential angle could lead to Jey Uso showing up to save his twin brother.

#1. The Rock could return with Hikuelo

Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face with John Cena once again on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, things may not end well for The American Nightmare on Monday night as he could be ambushed by The Rock. However, The Final Boss may not show up alone.

The Rock, who is currently on a hiatus, could return with his new muscle, Hikuleo. Hikuleo is the half-brother of Tama Tonga and could debut in the company as The Rock's Enforcer.

The Final Boss, along with Hikuleo and Cena, could lay waste to Rhodes on Monday's show to send a strong message to The American Nightmare before WrestleMania 41.

