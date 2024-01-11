The Rock to return to the ring for the first time in 8 years to face 4-time champion? Exploring potential swerve

The Rock could decide to return to the ring for the first time in eight years to battle a 4-time champion at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

Last week on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal returned to an overwhelmingly negative reaction from the fans in San Diego. The former champion mocked the United States of America, and it caused The Great One to intervene. The Rock poked fun at Mahal before hitting with The People's Elbow to end the segment.

Jinder Mahal appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier today and hinted that he has unfinished business with The Brahma Bull. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment has not laced up a pair of wrestling boots since defeating former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32.

However, the 51-year-old called out Roman Reigns during his return on Day 1 and looks to be in phenomenal shape. Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to take place on February 24 in Perth, Australia.

Jinder Mahal is scheduled to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the January 15 edition of RAW. If The Modern Day Maharaja comes up short in his title match next week, he could turn his attention back to The Rock and call him out for a marquee match at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Jinder Mahal claims The Rock tried to steal his spotlight

Jinder Mahal was not thrilled with The Rock interrupting him last week on the Day 1 edition of RAW and claimed that the legend was trying to steal the attention from him.

During his appearance today on WWE's The Bump, Mahal claimed that the legend was trying to steal the spotlight during his return. He added that he was speaking the truth before he was interrupted.

"He wanted to take away my spotlight," Jinder said. "He saw that I was getting the spotlight. I was speaking the truth. I was speaking facts. I believe I didn't say anything wrong, but there he is, The Great One." [From 56:39 to 56:59]

The Rock has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood but clearly still has a passion for WWE. It will be fascinating to see if The People's Champion will return to the squared circle this year.

