The Rock to return and team up with massive superstar to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

The Rock made his much-awaited return to WWE last month on SmackDown. While the appearance was a one-off, his return has opened the gates for him to return for a bigger program soon. It has also been reported that his daughter Ava, potentially joining The Bloodline, could be in an angle involving him and Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief returned to SmackDown this week and confronted LA Knight and John Cena, likely setting up a match against The Defiant One at Crown Jewel. Knight and Cena teamed up at Fastlane to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The two Bloodline members will be looking to get revenge against Cena at Crown Jewel, as well.

So, who better for The Brahma Bull to team up with than John Cena at Crown Jewel to take on Sikoa and Uso? Not only will it be the perfect opportunity to add The Rock to The Bloodline saga, which would lead to a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but it could also create an interesting angle between Paul Heyman and Ava, who he is trying to recruit into The Bloodline.

The Rock open to facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson talked about a potential WrestleMania match when he made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He revealed that his planned showdown with Roman Reigns was initially set for The Grandest Stage of Them All, but unfortunately, it had to be postponed due to the impending Endeavor merger. The Hollywood star shared that the company aimed to kick off something grander with their face-off.

"We can have the match, but what can we do for the fans in the business? ...WrestleMania isnt the end but beginning of something bigger. We got close, but we couldnt nail what that thing was. So we put our pencils down. There's a merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There's a WrestleMania in Philadelphia," stated The Rock to Pat McAfee.

The Great One's recent appearance on SmackDown saw him give the People's Elbow to Austin Theory. The Brahma Bull looked in great shape and ring-ready. A tag team match at Crown Jewel would be the perfect opportunity for him to dip his feet in fresh wrestling waters as he prepares for a massive one-on-one showdown with The Tribal Chief.