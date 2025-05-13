The Rock to return to WWE for major changes after John Cena 'betrayal'? Exploring major twist caused by 60-time champion

The Rock is currently absent from WWE. In his absence, John Cena continues to reign as your Undisputed WWE Champion as he defeated Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. This time, not Travis Scott but 54-time 24/7 Champion R-Truth played a significant role in Cena's victory as he distracted Orton at the very last moment before the Viper was about to punt the Cenation Leader.

The unfolding story between Truth and Cena continued in the post-show press conference, where the 17x World Champion put Truth through a table. The 53-year-old star's actions suggest that he still considers John Cena a babyface star.

So, in the forthcoming weeks, R-Truth may continue his agenda, which could lead to The Rock making his WWE return. Upon his comeback, the Final Boss might kick John Cena out of his alliance after a potential betrayal. Despite getting thrashed by the Franchise Player, Truth will almost certainly confront Cena again.

This could be done to make Cena realize that he is actually a hero, not a villain, which he is pretending to be. Additionally, R-Truth will use the emotional element of calling John Cena his childhood hero and show how much respect he holds for the Cenation Leader.

All these factors should make Cena reconsider his decision to turn heel, leading to the Undisputed WWE Champion becoming a heroic star again. So, if John Cena turns babyface again, this will serve as a potential betrayal to The Rock as the present World Champion seemingly sold his soul to The Great One.

This will also force the People's Champion to make his comeback and kick John out of his evil group. Though this scenario is based on assumptions, considering this is Cena's retirement tour, anything could happen to make it more interesting.

Why do fans think John Cena will turn babyface soon in WWE following Backlash 2025?

After John Cena defeated Randy Orton and marched towards the backstage area, the live crowd chanted "Thank you, Cena," the loudest they could. When the camera came near John's face, fans noticed that the Undisputed Champion became very emotional and almost cried.

This is due to the support and respect he is getting from the crowd despite being a heel. So, with Cena potentially breaking character, many fans believe he will return to his heroic persona before ending his retirement tour this year.

The Franchise Player might realize that to bid a proper farewell to WWE, his retirement needs to be done as a babyface, which is how he spent most of his career.

