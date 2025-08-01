The Rock to return at WWE SummerSlam with 35-year-old superstar as his new corporate guy? Exploring the potential

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is just a day away. For the first time in the history of the promotion, there will be a two-night SummerSlam event. One of the biggest surprises of the night could be The Rock's return.

His corporate champion, John Cena, will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event. The Final Boss will be watching this match closely, as the outcome could influence his future plans in the company. If John Cena loses the title to Rhodes, which seems likely, The Rock will have to look for another guy.

The Great One might have already dropped a subtle hint of his next corporate guy, and at SummerSlam, he can bring that star into the main event. He's the current NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page.

The 35-year-old can have a smashing entry in the main roster by starting at one of WWE's biggest events. The Great One subtly hinted at Ethan Page being part of his plan during an NXT show after RAW's debut on Netflix.

Page was involved in an argument with The Rock's daughter and the NXT General Manager, Ava. Rock interrupted Page and told him directly that he needed to be cool with his daughter, and both needed to be on the same page. He also hinted that he'd see him someday on the main roster, suggesting a future call-up.

If Cena loses to Cody at SummerSlam, Rock might call Ethan Page to attack The Champ and punish him for letting down The Final Boss. That would also turn John Cena into a face again, and he could then feud with Page on the main roster for revenge.

In essence, The Brahma Bull's return at SummerSlam after his last appearance at Elimination Chamber is highly anticipated. It remains to be seen how he plans it and what his role in the main event will be.

Ethan Page spoke up about meeting The Rock at the WWE NXT show

The All Ego opened up about meeting The Rock at NXT earlier this year and how it changed him.

During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet on his show, INSIGHT, he said that The Rock's advice to him about not holding back had transformed him into an 'absolute menace.'

"To do it with my actual number one, and in the position that he's in, and what he's been doing for the last couple of years, the amount of things that needed to fall into place for this to happen, [is] pretty crazy. But I was very glad that I was able to express that to him and to get some one-on-one time, and then it just kept extending, he gave me great advice, and he's turned me into an absolute menace. Because, I mean, when the person you look up to the most, pretty much tells you to not hold back," Page said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

It remains to be seen if The Rock wants to place his bet on this new generation superstar, who could also be the next big thing in WWE. Fans might get the answer at SummerSlam.

