The Rock to reunite the entire Bloodline for one specific reason involving Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

Many fans believe that the WWE superstar The Rock could be the one to reunite the entire Bloodline after their split. However, there is a chance it won’t be to support Roman Reigns.

The OTC is going to be in a Triple Threat Match at this year's Mania on night one against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Instead of helping Roman, there is a strong chance The Great One brings everyone back just to go against The Tribal Chief himself. After everything that has happened over the past year, a complete Bloodline reunion could lead to one major story: Roman Reigns versus The Rock.

Roman led the Bloodline for almost four years, but things changed after his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Then Solo Sikoa stepped up as the new leader and started his own version of the faction. Since then, Roman returned and even brought back the original Bloodline to fight Solo's team at Survivor Series. He won in Tribal Combat, too – but things have still been shaky.

Now, with WrestleMania 41 around the corner, Paul Heyman will be in CM Punk's corner for their match. Interestingly, there is a chance that The Rock could step in. Even WWE Hall of Famer, Bubba Ray Dudley, believes The Final Boss returns to tell the OTC he no longer deserves to be The Tribal Chief. If The Head of the Table refuses to hand Rock Ula Fala, The People's Champion could rally the entire Bloodline against him.

The Rock versus Roman Reigns has been teased before, and WrestleMania 42 could finally be the stage for it. If The Bloodline turns on The Tribal Chief and sides with the Brahma Bull, it could build the biggest match WWE has ever seen.

Rhea Ripley is ready to sell her soul to The Rock?

Rhea Ripley might be heading towards a shocking turn, one that puts her right in The Rock's corner. With talks that she could lose at WrestleMania 41, fans are buzzing about what might follow.

Some believe The Nightmare could show up on RAW the next night and sell her soul to The Final Boss. In a recent moment that caught many fans' attention, Kevin Hart mentioned teaming up with The Eradicator someday. She responded with a playful jab:

"Thanks.....If you smell what The Rock is cooking."

While it sounded playful, fans are now wondering if that was more than just a joke. In WWE, lines like that often mean something big is coming. Right now, The Great One is building power and is recruiting names to strengthen his potential faction.

Bringing in someone like Mami would send a strong message across the locker room. She’s one of the most dominant stars in the women’s division, and aligning with The Final Boss could mark a new chapter for her.

