The Rock reveals Stone Cold Steve Austin and 2 former WWE Champions on his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

The Rock makes some interesting choices to put on his Mt. Rushmore

The Great One explains his reasons for choices and said that it doesn't matter if they had multiple world titles

The Rock giving kudos to those before him

It's always an interesting question in professional wrestling -- who was the greatest of them all? It's a question that is met with various points of view and stark reactions. It seems that The Rock revealed the names in his Mt. Rushmore of Professional Wrestling in a Q&A session on Instagram Live.

Mount Rushmore of Wrestling has been the hot topic lately...and now @TheRock chimes in on the debate pic.twitter.com/A9pAbhiKLY — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) March 29, 2020

The Rock revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair are his definitive picks. With the fourth, he's unsure whom to pick. The Rock said that he was torn between Nature Boy Buddy Rogers, Bruno Sammartino, Macho Man Randy Savage, and Dusty Rhodes.

The Brahma Bull did say that it's hard to quantify as he believes that one should pick people who had the most impact on the business. Moreover, he says that those wrestlers should have an intangible X-Factor that helped them connect with the audience. With regards to his top 3 choices, The Rock said: (H/T 411 Mania)

"Hogan, Austin, and Flair — they really moved the company’s bottom line. They moved the NWA’s bottom line, the WWF and the WWE’s bottom line. In terms of drawing power, these guys were the biggest draws in the history of professional wrestling."

The Great One reiterated that while some wrestlers may have multiple world titles, it's about the ability to sell out arenas, and mostly, how strong a 'draw' they were.

When speaking about his place in history, The Rock jokingly said that he was on the back of Mt. Rushmore, which is the part that no one sees, raising his eyebrow, and he's all there by himself.

As always, this list is tricky, but The Rock explains his choices, which do make sense from a broader point of view.