The Rock and Roman Reigns must do what Hulk Hogan and his crew failed to do with nWo

Following WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns and The Rock's hold over WWE has certainly lessened after Cody Rhodes took the title from The Head of The Table on Night 2 of The Show of Shows.

Following their loss, The Bloodline seems to be in pieces after Solo Sikoa along with a debuting Tama Tonga kicked Jimmy Uso out of the faction, much to the surprise of The Wiseman, Paul Heyman. After the attack, Tama Tonga claimed the attack was "by order of The Tribal Chief".

This story may only just be getting started, as reports have suggested that Solo's cousin Jacob Fatu has also recently signed with WWE. With a new Bloodline led by The Rock, Solo, Fatu and Tama Tonga could be looking to make up for Roman and Jimmy's recent failures.

Despite being on RAW, the family rift may even bring Jey Uso and Sami Zayn back into the fray. Therefore we will look at 3 logical ways in which The Bloodline Civil War could be seen as a credible storyline.

Everyone's involvement makes sense

With all eight members of the family, their reason for wanting to get involved in this angle is perfectly understandable. On one side you have Roman, Sami, Jey and Jimmy who are the originals of The Bloodline and want to do right by their family and themselves.

With The Rock, who won at WrestleMania, accompanied by Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa, you have a strong leader and 3 hungry upstars who are all looking to make a name for themselves.

A Hall of Fame family member has called on The Rock's betrayal

Whilst The Rock and Roman seemed to be a united front at Mania, their alpha mentalities could easily create a rift between the two of them.

As The Final Boss did not lose at Mania unlike The Tribal Chief on Night 2, he may wonder why he is still following Roman's lead.

One person who thinks they may see The Rock turn on Reigns is their fellow family member Rikishi, who shared his thoughts on the emerging Bloodline rift on his Rikishi Fatu off-the-top podcast.

"I kinda see a WarGames. I kinda see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. Rock becomes the heel, Roman comes back as a babyface."

The Rock and Roman Reigns' faction feud will trump those of the past

With this many players involved, fans can't help but think back to the feud between the nWo and the nWo Wolfpac in WCW in the late 90s, where multiple members of the group splintered off from each other.

Whilst this idea sounded great on paper, the execution of it was poor, as the reason behind Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and the rest of the various stars hating on each other was vague and nonsensical.

This however would not be the case in a Bloodline civil war feud, as battle lines between the family members are already being drawn dramatically and clearly. With Roman and The Rock yet to make their returns, this storyline is only going to get bigger and better.

When will The Rock return to WWE?

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Final Boss and Roman Reigns took on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a huge tag team main event match.

Following what was a highly entertaining Mania weekend, The People's Champion recently took to social media as he thanked Roman and his two opponents for what was a huge match for him as well as hinting at when he might make his return.

"What an honor it was to share the ring with you three. What an honor it was for us to break records. And my sights are set on the next WrestleMania. But that's down the road."

The Great One's recent evolution into The Final Boss character showed that he still has the skill, passion and creativity for WWE after so many years away from full-time action.

