The Rock and Roman Reigns are not really cousins: Here's How

The Rock and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest names to ever appear in WWE. Both are multi-time world champions with several WrestleMania main events under their belt.

Apart from their enormous success, the two have something else in common: both are members of the great Anoa'i wrestling family. Generally, they are referred to as cousins in the business, but the reference might not be completely true. The two aren't technically cousins.

To understand their relationship, one has to dive deep into their family tree. The Rock's grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, and Roman Reigns' grandfather, "Reverend" Amituana'i Anoa'i, considered each other "blood brothers," meaning extremely close friends who call each other brothers instead of friends. The two later brought their families together to form the Anoa'i family.

So as the grandfathers of The Great One and The Tribal Chief were not related to each other by blood, there is also no blood relation between the two megastars, and hence, they aren't technically cousins.

However, belonging to the same family (and in the same generation), the two refer to each other as cousins. To understand the exact relationship between Roman Reigns, The Rock, and other WWE stars like Rikishi, The Usos, and Umaga, fans can see the Anoa'i family tree given below.

The Anoa'i family tree

Roman Reigns and The Rock might not be blood cousins, but a true relationship carries value based on the bond rather than blood, so the WWE Universe easily accepts the two as cousins.

Did you know that The Head of The Table is also not exactly a cousin to The Usos? Here is the real relationship between The Bloodline members.

Fans eagerly await the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania

Arguably the most anticipated dream match over the last few years is a confrontation between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Fans love to watch family drama unfold in professional wrestling, and things get even better when the stars involved are the biggest names in the industry. The match was expected to occur at WWE WrestleMania 39 but didn't happen due to The Great One's busy schedule.

However, the two have hinted at a match several times, so the encounter will likely happen sometime in the future, hopefully at WrestleMania 40. Don't believe the match could happen in the coming years? Here are five hints that the dream confrontation will happen sometime in WWE.

