The Rock and Roman Reigns to surprisingly attack top stars, major title change? - 4 bold predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE fans are filling seats in droves as the company's business is on fire. While much of this can be attributed to the Triple H-led era of wrestling being more entertaining and compelling than it has been in decades, there is also the Road To WrestleMania factor.

This time of the year is always the most exciting for pro wrestling fans. The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated shows of the year, and WrestleMania is the biggest. Smack dab in the middle of it is Elimination Chamber Perth, which will be a massive stadium show held in Australia this Saturday.

Four matches have been announced for the Australian Premium Live Event. This includes two Elimination Chamber Matches, a Women's World Championship bout, and Judgment Day taking on Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Some fans believe that whichever Premium Live Event sits between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania will inevitably be a lame-duck show. While that's possible, there is a chance that some big things could go down at Elimination Chamber. This article will look at a handful of those scenarios.

Below are four bold predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

#4. Sheamus will return to WWE programming despite speculation that he's leaving

Expand Tweet

Sheamus is an extremely successful and talented WWE superstar. He has won nearly every title there is to win in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut throughout his 15-year career. Unfortunately, after a recent verbal back and forth, things are seemingly very much up in the air regarding his future with the promotion.

Some fans believe that Sheamus may soon leave the company and instead jump to All Elite Wrestling. The smaller wrestling promotion emphasizes in-ring action as opposed to stars, character development, and compelling stories like in WWE. Based on Sheamus' comments, it could be a good landing spot for him.

Still, the speculation may just be that. Instead, Sheamus could very well make his surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment programming at Elimination Chamber. He could shockingly attack Cody Rhodes or even force his way into the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

#3. An impromptu match will be added last-minute

Indi Hartwell on NXT

For a long time, WWE had marathon Premium Live Events. During the Vince McMahon-led regime, WrestleMania would become a nearly all-day affair that exhausted the audience. All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-views take a similar approach.

The Triple H era has changed that for WWE, however. He tries to keep shows shorter while still giving plenty of time for each bout to deliver. As a result, big events often feature fewer matches than what was once standard. Elimination Chamber, for example, has just four matches announced, as well as The Grayson Waller Effect.

Still, Triple H and Co. officials may choose to add one more match to the show. Indi Hartwell, a hometown hero, could potentially compete in a Women's Tag Team Championship match alongside Candice LeRae. Alternatively, IYO SKY could have a title defense.

#2. The Judgment Day will lose their gold

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

The Judgment Day is arguably the most dominant faction in WWE currently, second only perhaps to The Bloodline. The stable features five members, with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio all joining the group in 2022, with JD McDonagh being added in 2023.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They hold both the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The fiendish duo will defend their coveted belts against the team of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at Elimination Chamber Perth.

New Catch Republic have been given quite the push since re-forming an alliance. The Bruiserweight is no longer Butch, and crowds are clearly behind the pair. As a result, their newfound momentum could lead to a title change. Many believe The Judgment Day's time on top should have ended already, so there's no time like the present to finally dethrone the champions.

#1. The Rock and Roman Reigns will make a surprise appearance and attack their top rivals

Expand Tweet

As noted, WWE Elimination Chamber Perth will feature four matches and one segment, provided no changes are made. The segment is a new edition of The Grayson Waller Effect featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Visionary and The American Nightmare will almost certainly discuss The Bloodline. More specifically, they will address Roman Reigns and The Rock ahead of WrestleMania and the following issues the pair have had with both men.

However, there's a chance the WWE Universe could be in for a big surprise. Despite not being advertised for the show, there's a possibility that The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear and beat down both Rhodes and Rollins. This would send a huge statement ahead of Roman defending his title against Cody at WrestleMania XL.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE