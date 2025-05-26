The Rock's betrayal to set up a shocking double turn at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Possibility Explored

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, made his long-awaited return to WWE during the 39th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025. The main event featured Jey Uso and Logan Paul battling for Uso’s recently won World Heavyweight Championship. John Cena, intent on ruining wrestling, wanted Logan Paul, a YouTuber, to become world champion while he leaves as 'The Last Real Champion,' worsening the wrestling experience for fans. To achieve this, Cena interfered in the match, nearly turning the tide in Logan’s favor.

However, Rhodes returned, taking out Cena and helping Jey Uso defeat Paul. This set up a tag team clash at Money in the Bank, pitting Paul and Cena against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Rather than booking a singles match between Cena and Rhodes at Money in the Bank, WWE seems to have bigger ideas for the two of them. And what better setting to employ those plans than the biggest event of the summer - SummerSlam?

John Cena has stopped abiding by the principles that served as the foundation for his legendary career and declared the fans, both those who cheer or jeer him, as nothing more than bullies. He cheated to win the belt at WrestleMania and cheated again at Backlash to hold on to the gold. Yet, Cena has shown signs of remorse during this run. When he retained his title at Backlash, he stood and stared at the championship as if on the brink of tears, appearing to be racked by guilt as fans chanted “Thank you, Cena.”

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, he refrained from smacking R-Truth in the face with the title, despite it being part of an agenda to low blow him and beat him down with the title following the match. There are signs that WWE is sowing the seeds for a slow, dramatic face turn for The Cenation Leader.

What if that face turn happens at SummerSlam when Cena betrays The Final Boss, while the man who championed the fans’ cause, Cody Rhodes, turns to the dark side? Fans turned on Cody at WrestleMania 41, despite his undying support for them, and rallied behind Cena even after Cena turned heel. The power of nostalgia was too strong for Cody to overcome. He might remember this rejection and unleash a nightmare on the fans at SummerSlam by cashing in an offer he once rejected - to become the corporate champion for The Final Boss, The Rock.

Cody’s brief break could be a piece of a grander plan. Understanding firsthand that the fans rejected him despite turning down The Rock’s offer on behalf of the fans, Cody may have come to a new handshake deal with The Rock. The Rock might be upset by Cena’s recent deeds - a hint of a hero in him could be seen as a possible sign of betrayal.

Even if not, Cody Rhodes is a business-friendly standard-bearer with many more years to go in his career, while Cena has six more months. As a result, The Rock and Cody could join forces, with Cody pretending to be on the fans’ side in the buildup to a rematch against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

At some point during the match, when The Rock and his buddy Travis Scott interfere, fans will assume it’s to help Cena defeat Cody. Then could come the ultimate betrayal: Cody Rhodes aligns himself with The Rock and Travis Scott to jump Cena, leading to The American Nightmare picking up the victory over Cena. Rock then announces Cody as his corporate champion!

Cody then addresses his turn, saying the biggest mistake he made was fighting for the fans. He could elaborate on his choice and tell the fans he was picking himself, his well-being, his development, and his career over them, and the fans who betrayed him could go to hell. This would create a groundbreaking moment in WWE history, launching a historic heel turn for Rhodes and a babyface run for Cena, who fights against the bullies in a storyline fans will remember for a long time.

Brandi Rhodes sends a message to Cody Rhodes post-return at SNME

Brandi Rhodes took to X, formerly Twitter, to send an intriguing message after her husband, Cody Rhodes, made his return at Saturday Night’s Main Event, taking down The Last Real Champion John Cena, and putting a stop to his plans to see Logan Paul crowned World Heavyweight Champion in the main event.

Brandi tweeted:

“Sometimes, you just need a minute away for target practice. That’s enough for a true champ. Now let’s go.”

Interestingly, Cody Rhodes also announced his match at Money in the Bank, where he will team with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to face John Cena and Logan Paul. Rumors suggest Travis Scott may also be involved in the event.

It will be fascinating to see how things play out in the fortnight buildup to Money in the Bank.

