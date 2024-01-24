The Rock's cousin to return after 334 days at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the chances

The Rock's rise in the business is well documented, and he recently took a huge step as an entrepreneur, joining TKO Group's Board of Directors. This huge move has already had a huge impact on the company's subsidiary, WWE. With that in mind, there is a chance his cousin could make an in-ring return at the Royal Rumble.

A part of the famed Anoa'i family, The Rock's list of cousins is long. The cousin in question here is none other than Tamina. The daughter of pro wrestling legend Jimmy Snuka, the former Women's Tag Team Champion, is related to the Anoa'i family distantly via her mother, Sharon, Peter Maivia's niece.

Tamina was last seen in a WWE ring close to 331 days ago when she faced Mia Yim on Main Event in February 2023. She is still with the company and was drafted to SmackDown in last year's draft.

With her cousin now in charge, she could be in line for a return to the company. So, where better to make her return than the Royal Rumble?

Tamina has always been close with her cousin, Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, who once bought her a house as a gift. And, seeing as his partnership with TKO Group has already extended an olive branch to his daughter Ava, who became NXT's new on-screen general manager, there is no reason why she cannot benefit as well.

Expand Tweet

Who knows? She may even get a push that could put her back on the track toward superstardom. That said, this is all just mere speculation, and only the company as a whole can make a decision about her in-ring return. Nevertheless, it would be fun to see her at the Rumble.

The Rock's new role could spell trouble for his other cousin, Roman Reigns

Dwayne Johnson's partnership with TKO Group may prove helpful in Tamina, but that may not be the case for his other cousin, Roman Reigns.

Reigns is the Head of the Table and the Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. However, his role as the head may soon be contended by The Rock himself.

Weeks prior to the announcement of his joining the Board of Directors, The Rock made a surprising return to the company at the Day 1 edition of RAW, where he teased the possibility of a match with Reigns, suggesting he wants a seat at the "Head of the Table."

This had fans going crazy, as WWE Universe now looks forward to a potential clash between the cousins at WrestleMania 40.

In the weeks that have followed since his promo, there has been little to no suggestion on WWE's part about a match at the Show of Shows. But, as fans already know, anything can happen on the Road to WrestleMania.

Do you think The Rock will face Roman Reigns in Philadelphia? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.