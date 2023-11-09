The Rock's daughter Ava to attack 39-year-old WWE superstar to kick off her main roster career? Exploring the possibility

Ava has always been a buzzing topic in WWE due to her being The Rock's daughter. She has had quite an incredible stint in NXT with The Schism and is seemingly on the verge of a main roster call-up.

The 22-year-old might soon make her way to the main roster and attack one of the top names in the WWE women's division, Nia Jax. The two superstars have a deep-rooted connection as they belong to the legendary Anoa'i family.

Therefore, a potential matchup between the two will grab eyeballs as it already has a storyline of its own. However, the possibility of Ava attacking the 39-year-old is comparatively low.

WWE might not insert her against Nia Jax on her main roster debut, as it might not have a compelling storyline except for their family roots. Moreover, she is yet to make a name for herself as a singles competitor before facing Jax.

Therefore, the prospect of her feuding with The Irresistible Force at this point looks bleak. The Rock's daughter is heavily rumored to join The Bloodline on her main roster debut.

Possibility of Ava joining The Bloodline

Since the formation of The Bloodline, there have often been speculations about the potential addition of a female member to the faction.

The possibility of it happening sparked when one of the prominent members of the Anoa'i family made her debut in WWE. The name in question is The Rock's daughter, Simmone Johnson, a.k.a. Ava.

The 22-year-old could join The Bloodline on her main roster debut as she has family roots with Roman Reigns and the other members. The addition of a female member will bolster the faction and reinvigorate it.

The rumors of Ava joining the heel faction sparked when Paul Heyman was seen having a secret conversation with her on an episode of NXT. Heyman was also spotted showing her the name of The Bloodline.

Therefore, it looks like WWE has started to sow the seeds of her potential main roster debut. The possibility of the 22-year-old joining Roman Reigns' faction is quite good, as she already has a deep-rooted connection.

Moreover, it could pave the way for WWE to bring back The Rock to have a program with The Tribal Chief at some point.

