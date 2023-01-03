The Rock's daughter Ava Raine once jokingly told female WWE Superstar to go to therapy

WWE Superstar Ava Raine once took a hilarious jibe at NXT's Indi Hartwell on Twitter.

In 2021, The Way was one of the most popular factions in WWE. The faction consisted of Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis. Fans couldn't get enough of the faction's amusing segments.

In mid-2021, the group was going through a rough patch. Things only worsened when Austin Theory lost a match to Kyle O'Reilly. This led to Candice LeRae addressing the group's failures in a backstage rant.

"What is happening? What is happening? It has been awful, awful lately. We lost the tag titles, you couldn't beat Kross, and well... I mean, it happened, okay? I'm just trying to be honest. And like, [pointing at Austin Theory] why do you keep starting fights with people that maybe you can't beat? I don't understand."

LeRae's rant resulted in Indi Hartwell blurting out a hilarious line where she stated that if Austin Theory wants to kiss Dexter Lumis, he can.

"Candice, stop! Why are you being so hard on him? You're being so hard on all of us. If he wants to kiss Dexter, let him kiss Dexter."

At this point, Candice felt that Indi was 'projecting' and was convinced that she needed a therapist. Ava Raine shared the same sentiment and put up a tweet shortly after, telling Hartwell to get therapy.

You can check out the tweet below:

Ava Raine made her WWE NXT debut last year

Ava Raine finally made her NXT debut last October.

She was revealed as The Schism's mystery member in a surprising moment. Shortly after joining the faction, Raine explained her actions to the WWE Universe.

She stated that Joe Gacy and the rest of the group were the only ones who tried to know the real Ava Raine.

"I've been around the WWE my entire life, and nobody ever took the time to get to know me, until I met Joe, Rip, and Jagger. They were the only people who took the time to see the real me. You know when I first started training at the Performance Center, I suffered a devastating injury. So bad that I had to have surgery. You know who texted me? You know who called me? You know who checked on me? This new guy, Joe Gacy," Raine said.

At 21 years old, Ava Raine, aka Simone Johnson, has a long road ahead of her and is determined to make her father, the legendary Dwayne Johnson, proud of her work. Raine has seemingly found her footing now that she's joined The Schism.

Only time will tell if she manages to carve out a successful career in WWE, much like The Rock.

