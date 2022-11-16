Why did The Rock's daughter join Schism on her WWE debut?

Simone Johnson, The Rock's Daughter, made history by becoming the first fourth-generation wrestler to sign with WWE. Debuting as Ava Raine, she took the wrestling world by storm by revealing herself as the newest member of The Schism on the October 25, 2022, episode of NXT.

Nobody expected Johnson to make her televised debut the way she did. The Rock's daughter appeared alongside Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid to explain her reasons for joining the group on the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT.

"Nobody knew that it was me. Everyone thought they knew everything, and I showed them that you know nothing. I've been around the WWE my entire life, and nobody ever took the time to get to know me, until I met Joe, Rip, and Jagger. They were the only people who took the time to see the real me. You know when I first started training at the Performance Center, I suffered a devastating injury. So bad that I had to have surgery. You know who texted me? You know who called me? You know who checked on me? This new guy, Joe Gacy. I didn't hear anything from anybody who claims they've known me for years," The Rock's daughter Ava Raine told Vic Joseph during their sit-down interview.

The Rock's daughter also called out Cameron Grimes during the interview. The Schism member said she would never allow anyone to brainwash her. Raine added that she saw Joe Gacy's vision, something Grimes had always failed to comprehend.

A week after the interview, The Rock's daughter would cost Grimes his singles match against Gacy on NXT, proving herself to be a valuable addition to The Schism.

The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, wants no mention of him in WWE storyline

Ava Raine's debut on the October 25 episode of NXT caused a lot of buzz on the internet. Her interview with Vic Joseph raised many questions as well. Questions about The Rock's reaction to his daughter joining the stable were on the fans' minds.

Raine had enough of that and called out WWE's BT Sport Twitter account, calling speculation about The Great One's reaction to her debut "irrelevant."

The Rock's daughter accompanied Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid to the ring for their match against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen on the November 15, 2022, edition of NXT.

It remains to be seen if and when Raine will make her in-ring debut. Fans will certainly look forward to that.

