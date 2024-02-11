The Rock's potential heel turn to delay major match against 38-year-old WWE star? Exploring the possibility

The return of The Rock on the Road to WrestleMania 40 surely shakes the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion. The People's Champion initially came back on RAW Day 1. Furthermore, he appeared during the February 2, 2024, episode of SmackDown, where he confronted Roman Reigns after being introduced by Cody Rhodes.

Things took a major turn during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference, where The American Nightmare eventually challenged The Tribal Chief after a massive We Want Cody trend on social media platforms. Later, fans witnessed The Rock's unexpected potential heel turn when he sided with Reigns and slapped Cody Rhodes.

However, this potential heel turn might be done to delay his major showdown against The Tribal Chief in the squared circle. One of the probable scenarios fans might witness could see The People's Champion attacking Roman in the aftermath of his WrestleMania match against The American Nightmare.

The motive behind this attack could originated from the conclusion of the match, which might see Cody Rhodes finally dethroning the Head of the Table and capturing the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. The Rock could then address the attack by stating the reason that Reigns put down the Samoan family after losing to Rhodes.

Later on, this will lead to a match between the Great One and the Bloodline Leader in the near future, with the ideal location being either SummerSlam 2024 or WrestleMania 41.

The Rock and Roman Reigns coming to SmackDown next week

After having a heated press conference event, Roman Reigns and The Rock are all set to make their first appearance in next week's episode of the blue brand. This was confirmed during a backstage segment where Paul Heyman confronted Triple H during his interaction with Bron Breakker and disclosed the arrival of the Samoan stars for the upcoming week.

This news has already generated anticipated among fans regarding the next episode of the blue brand. The presence of the Hollywood star and Reigns will be interesting to witness next week as now The People's Champion might have seemingly aligned himself with the Samoan faction.

Moreover, in the most recent edition of Friday Nights, Triple H also took multiple shots on The Rock, which The Great One might address upon his arrival on the blue brand.

An alliance between the WWE legend with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns is something that surely adds an extra layer of excitement to the road to this year's Grandest Stage Of Them All.