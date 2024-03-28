The Rock's story, major tease - 4 signs Rikishi could make his WWE return at WrestleMania

The Bloodline recruited The Rock following his return to WWE earlier this year and it seems they are still open to adding more members to the family.

Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy will go head-to-head at WrestleMania XL, and it seems their father, Rikishi, could be part of the match or even part of the story with The Bloodline at the biggest event of the year.

There have been several teases that the WWE Hall of Famer is set to make his return, and it could take place at WrestleMania next weekend. Here are four signs that Rikishi could appear at The Grandest Stage of Them All next weekend:

#4. Rikishi has recently taken Jey Uso's side in interviews

Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa are all children of Rikishi but this weekend when The Usos lock horns, it seems that the WWE Hall of Famer has already chosen his side.

During a recent episode of RIKISHI Fatu OFF THE TOP podcast, the veteran wrestler noted that Jey should come out on top against Jimmy at The Show of Shows, which could be a major hint about who he would align with following his return.

"Jey is having a hell of a year as a single. Jimmy's the same as far as being involved in the group with The Bloodline, and so, to see the steam that Jey is having as a singles career, it only makes sense from a business standpoint. If I was on the board of TKO or WWE, we'd have to go with YEET. I would feel that would be the best business move to be able to let Jey get the upper hand for WrestleMania against his brother," said Rikishi.

#3. Rikishi has teased a WWE return himself

Rikishi has been teasing a return to WWE since The Bloodline became a reality four years ago. The inclusion of The Usos in the storyline meant that Rikishi had a vested interest in being a part of the show, and it seems that his desire has continued now that his sons are set to battle at WrestleMania.

Rikishi recently teased that something was missing from The Usos' match at WrestleMania, which many believe could be him as guest referee.

"I think it’s going to be a good match for WrestleMania. But there’s just a piece missing in that match,” he said.

#2. WWE stars have been performing The Stinkface

The Stinkface has been a move associated with Rikisho for decades. While his sons and Nia Jax have been known to perform the move occasionally, it has never become as much of a big deal as it has recently.

Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley decided to use the move as part of a recent live event, and since then, many fans have been pushing the thought of Rikishi coming back to show how the move should be performed. Rhea Ripley delivered a Stinkface to Jax before the latter performed the same on Shayna Baszler at a show the following night.

#1. Rikishi is in Philadelphia for WrestleMania weekend

If all the recent teases weren't enough, Rikishi announced that he would be part of WrestleCon, which will be in Philadelphia during the WrestleMania weekend. His presence in Philly means that WWE can call him up if the creative team decides to use the services of the veteran at The Showcase of the Immortals.

This will also prevent fans from ruining the surprise of Rikishi being in the vicinity since he is expected to be in the city anyway.

