The Rock's WWE return to set up historic Bloodline Civil War involving multiple debuts and possible retirement? Roman Reigns implications explored

The Rock returned to WWE on RAW: Day 1 and dropped an absolute bombshell on the WWE Universe. He hinted towards a potential battle with Roman Reigns by asking the fans if he should sit at "the head of the table."

Considering The People's Champion could target The Tribal Chief, the latter might need to rectify some of his past mistakes. To ensure he can win the war against The Rock, Reigns should try to reinstate The Bloodline's original power and convince Jey Uso to return to the faction.

Naomi is supposedly in talks with WWE for a potential return. Considering she is part of the family (Jimmy Uso's wife), The Tribal Chief should also bring her into the heel group.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns might have an impact on the pro wrestlers working in WWE and outside it. If Reigns brings the original Bloodline back together, The Brahma Bull must have his own faction.

The People's Champ's oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, is already working with WWE under the name Ava. Along with her, the Hollywood icon can bring in Lance Anoa'i, Jacob Fatu, and Zilla Fatu.

If Reigns and Rocky get involved in faction warfare, it will be a historic moment in the Samoan wrestling legacy. In fact, it will be similar to Bloodline Civil War last year, but with higher stakes.

Since Rikishi's sons and cousins are involved in this feud, he might try to resolve their issues by offering to be the peacemaker. If it doesn't work, it can be a storyline for him to retire from pro wrestling completely for failing to unite his family.

Former WWE writer believes The Rock has lost his popularity

When The Brahma Bull returned for a SmackDown episode in 2023, it gave WWE one of its most-watched social media videos ever. On RAW: Day 1, the former World Champion's comeback was met with an electrifying reaction from the crowd.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that The People's Champion had lost his "shine."

"I don't think The Rock has the shine he used to have. I think a lot of that has to do with there was a point where Rock became a little political and threw his hat in the political ring a little bit. People don't like that. I don't think that had a positive effect. If anything, I think it had a negative effect. Now, The Rock is The Rock, and there will never ever be another Rock, but I don't know if he still has that shine with the casual fan."

As of now, it's unknown if The Brahma Bull will make more appearances on the Road to WrestleMania 40.