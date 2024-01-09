The Rock to team up with record-breaking champion to take on The Bloodline at WWE Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility!

The Rock made his massive return to WWE on last week's episode of RAW, themed Day 1, and immediately set his sights upon Roman Reigns. However, The Tribal Chief did not seem to take his cousin's words seriously when he showed up on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. Now, it looks like The Brahma Bull may have to go to great lengths to finally get that showdown against The Bloodline's leader.

The Treasurer of Western Australia, Ms. Rita Saffioti, stated her desire to see the Hollywood megastar make an appearance at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in the Land Down Under, and reportedly, there are high chances that The Rock could be present at the event.

Expand Tweet

Many people believe, however, that a showdown between Reigns and The Rock should take place at WrestleMania 40, which would leave The Great One open for other matches at Elimination Chamber 2024. With The Tribal Chief also ignoring The Brahma Bull, there is a way for the latter to get his cousin's attention and wrestle at Elimination Chamber 2024: take down The Bloodline.

The Bloodline has been very instrumental in Roman Reigns' historic run, and if The Rock could take out Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, he might get the Head of the Table in one-on-one competition at The Show of Shows. The Brahma Bull could also bring Jey Uso into the equation, as the record-breaking champion also has a score to settle with his family. The tag team match could lead to both Jimmy vs. Jey Uso and Roman vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock said he was just getting started after his return to WWE RAW: Day 1

The Rock shocked the WWE Universe last week as he made his epic return to the Stamford-based company at RAW: Day 1 to tease a match against Roman Reigns. The Brahma Bull also laid out Jinder Mahal with a Spinebuster and The People's Elbow, proving to everyone that he still got it.

The Hollywood megastar made it clear after his return that he was just getting started and that there was more to come.

Expand Tweet

The eight-time WWE Champion last donned his wrestling boots in 2016 when he squashed Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, in six seconds at WrestleMania 32. Many people have been wanting to see him face Roman Reigns ever since the latter turned heel, and it seems like the highly-anticipated showdown will finally take place this year.

Do you think The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will happen at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!