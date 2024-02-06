The Rock to be unable to compete against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 due to getting injured? Possibility explored

The wrestling world has been in a frenzy since The Rock showed up at SmackDown and confronted Roman Reigns. While fans wanted Cody Rhodes to finish his story at WrestleMania 40, it appears that The Brahma Bull will face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows this April.

WWE has announced that the WrestleMania kickoff event will take place in Las Vegas. The event will reveal the match card for The Showcase of the Immortals. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will likely be the main event. However, the ''We want Cody!'' movement is in full force, with fans unapologetically vocal about their desire to see Rhodes complete his story at the expense of Reigns.

There is a way the company could give fans what they want. Roman Reigns' right-hand man, Solo Sikoa, could attack The Rock at the Press Conference and injure him. The Brahma Bull could then announce that he would not be able to compete at WrestleMania, bringing The American Nightmare back into the equation.

Vince Russo thinks The Rock only thinks about himself

During the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo emphasized how The Great One might not have been willing to lose against Reigns at a massive event like WrestleMania. The former WWE head writer asserted that, in pro wrestling, it's all about being selfish.

“Bro, why would [The] Rock do the job for Reigns? [Do] you think [The] Rock gives one s**t about, pardon my French, one c**p about getting more heat on Roman Reigns, which gets more people behind [him]? Bro, this is the wrestling business! The wrestling business is about me, myself and I!” Russo said. [35:52 - 36:18]

The Great One was initially slated to return at WrestleMania 39, but that did not work out. This year, fans are more interested in seeing Cody Rhodes complete his story by capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

