The Rock vs Roman Reigns more likely to happen at Royal Rumble 2024? Following up WrestleMania 40 rumors

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a match that WWE fans have been waiting for years. However, with Dwayne Johnson's Hollywood projects, it has been hard to set anything in stone. A match between the two Anoa'i family members could still happen but with a twist.

The Rock and Roman Reigns are some of the most notable wrestlers of today, and due to their personal history, a match of that magnitude will surely need a big stage. However, it's possible that it might not happen at WrestleMania 40.

Royal Rumble 2024 could be the best event for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. The show will take place in Florida, the hometown of both stars. The match may also not take place at WrestleMania 40 since the SAG-AFTRA strike is closing, and Dwayne's responsibilities in Hollywood could pile up. This could also be the best opening for Roman's possible opponent at Mania, Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes could win next year's Royal Rumble event and eventually face Roman again. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief could defeat his cousin to gain heavy momentum heading into 'Mania, and if Cody defeats Roman, The American Nightmare will emerge as an even greater protagonist.

Why didn't The Rock vs Roman Reigns happen in WrestleMania 39 despite being "locked in?"

Dwayne helped Roman at Royal Rumble 2015

As it turns out, the long-awaited fantasy match for the aforementioned Anoa'i family members was supposed to happen at WrestleMania 39. However, changes in the company affected the preparations.

While on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock revealed his match with Roman Reigns was discussed in 2022 and was "locked in." He said Nick Khan brought him and Vince McMahon together and saw the potential of the bout. However, they could not close out negotiations. However, he teased that it might happen next year.

"We can have the match, but what can we do for the fans in the business? ...WrestleMania isn't the end but the beginning of something bigger. We got close, but we couldn't nail what that thing was. So we put our pencils down. There's a merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There's a WrestleMania in Philadelphia."

What was the plan for Cody Rhodes if The Rock vs Roman Reigns happened at WrestleMania 39?

Dave Meltzer reported a second world title was planned for Night One of 'Mania 39. The stars considered to compete for it were Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre.

It would be interesting to see if Dwayne Johnson will ever face Roman Reigns in WWE.

