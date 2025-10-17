  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • The Shield to get back together after 2372 days, Roman Reigns to retire WWE legend? 5 Predictions for The OTC for the rest of 2025

The Shield to get back together after 2372 days, Roman Reigns to retire WWE legend? 5 Predictions for The OTC for the rest of 2025

By Love Verma
Published Oct 17, 2025 05:11 GMT
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns is ex-Shield member in WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns is still part of the Bloodline Saga in WWE. The Original Tribal Chief reunited with The Usos on RAW to tackle The Vision faction. However, this reunion instead sparked conflicts between them, particularly after Reigns suffered a loss to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel, following a disruption by the Samoan Twins.

Ad

The Original Tribal Chief was missing from RAW after Crown Jewel, but he is advertised to appear at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. In this article, we will be making five major predictions for the rest of 2025.

#5. One-off Shield reunion before Seth Rollins is taken off WWE television

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Seth Rollins suffered an unexpected betrayal from Bron Breakker and the Vision on the latest episode of RAW. Apart from the storyline, the Visionary is suffering from a real-life injury, and his recovery period is expected to last until WrestleMania 42.

However, Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion, and before getting ruled out from TV, fans might see a one-off Shield reunion on Monday Night RAW after almost 2372 days. The OTC might seek vengeance from the Vision for his loss at Crown Jewel. Following Rollins' betrayal, Seth may also return to take down the faction.

Ad

With the same goals, Rollins and Reigns might come on the same page, but after this, Seth may get written off television for the recovery period.

#4. Heel turn

Roman Reigns is playing a tweener character on Monday Night RAW. Slowly, the character of the OTC is inclining more towards his villainous side, especially when he has already tried to corrupt Jey Uso. Considering this, it's probable that Roman Reigns turns heel before the end of 2025.

Ad

This heel turn will solidify his Tribal Chief character, and once again, he will become dominant and ruthless on television.

#3. Retire John Cena in the final showdown?

Ad

John Cena has competed against many former opponents in this retirement tour, but Roman Reigns is still not on the list. The Original Tribal Chief has a lot of history with the Franchise Player, and with only a few dates left, WWE might plan to have Cena vs Reigns showdown.

If this happens, then the OTC might lock horns with Cena in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event and eventually retire him in this final bout. With this victory, Roman will again get a huge momentum on his side ahead of the Royal Rumble 2026.

Ad

#2. Win the vacated World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk is the current no. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, if Seth Rollins could be forced to relinquish the title, then Adam Pearce is expected to contest a tournament to crown the new champion.

In this scenario, Roman Reigns also holds a strong chance to win the vacant championship and emerge as the title holder before the end of 2025. This prediction can come true, especially after the slow, complete heel turn of the OTC in WWE.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns might reunite with Paul Heyman

Ad

After Seth Rollins kicked out as the leader of the Vision, Paul Heyman's alliance needs a new leader on his side, and Roman Reigns could be a perfect fit for the role. Heyman and Reigns have already been part of the Bloodline faction, and under their leadership, the faction reached new heights.

If the OTC turns heel and joins hands with the Oracle again, then the Vision will still emerge as a strong faction despite kicking out the Visionary. So, this will be another prediction of the Roman Reigns for the remainder of 2025.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications