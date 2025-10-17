The Shield to get back together after 2372 days, Roman Reigns to retire WWE legend? 5 Predictions for The OTC for the rest of 2025

Roman Reigns is still part of the Bloodline Saga in WWE. The Original Tribal Chief reunited with The Usos on RAW to tackle The Vision faction. However, this reunion instead sparked conflicts between them, particularly after Reigns suffered a loss to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel, following a disruption by the Samoan Twins.The Original Tribal Chief was missing from RAW after Crown Jewel, but he is advertised to appear at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. In this article, we will be making five major predictions for the rest of 2025.#5. One-off Shield reunion before Seth Rollins is taken off WWE televisionFADE @FadeAwayMediaLINK8 years ago today The Shield reunited for one final ride. Seth Rollins was so emotional when he walked out ❤️ (2017)Seth Rollins suffered an unexpected betrayal from Bron Breakker and the Vision on the latest episode of RAW. Apart from the storyline, the Visionary is suffering from a real-life injury, and his recovery period is expected to last until WrestleMania 42.However, Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion, and before getting ruled out from TV, fans might see a one-off Shield reunion on Monday Night RAW after almost 2372 days. The OTC might seek vengeance from the Vision for his loss at Crown Jewel. Following Rollins' betrayal, Seth may also return to take down the faction.With the same goals, Rollins and Reigns might come on the same page, but after this, Seth may get written off television for the recovery period.#4. Heel turnRoman Reigns is playing a tweener character on Monday Night RAW. Slowly, the character of the OTC is inclining more towards his villainous side, especially when he has already tried to corrupt Jey Uso. Considering this, it's probable that Roman Reigns turns heel before the end of 2025.This heel turn will solidify his Tribal Chief character, and once again, he will become dominant and ruthless on television.#3. Retire John Cena in the final showdown?𝐻𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓎 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ @_RomansLegacyLINKJohn Cena’s last opponent should be Roman Reigns!John Cena has competed against many former opponents in this retirement tour, but Roman Reigns is still not on the list. The Original Tribal Chief has a lot of history with the Franchise Player, and with only a few dates left, WWE might plan to have Cena vs Reigns showdown.If this happens, then the OTC might lock horns with Cena in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event and eventually retire him in this final bout. With this victory, Roman will again get a huge momentum on his side ahead of the Royal Rumble 2026.#2. Win the vacated World Heavyweight ChampionshipCM Punk is the current no. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, if Seth Rollins could be forced to relinquish the title, then Adam Pearce is expected to contest a tournament to crown the new champion.In this scenario, Roman Reigns also holds a strong chance to win the vacant championship and emerge as the title holder before the end of 2025. This prediction can come true, especially after the slow, complete heel turn of the OTC in WWE.#1. Roman Reigns might reunite with Paul HeymanAfter Seth Rollins kicked out as the leader of the Vision, Paul Heyman's alliance needs a new leader on his side, and Roman Reigns could be a perfect fit for the role. Heyman and Reigns have already been part of the Bloodline faction, and under their leadership, the faction reached new heights.If the OTC turns heel and joins hands with the Oracle again, then the Vision will still emerge as a strong faction despite kicking out the Visionary. So, this will be another prediction of the Roman Reigns for the remainder of 2025.