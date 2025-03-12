The Shield to get back together after 6-year absence to send WWE legend into retirement? Potential WrestleMania 41 swerve explored

The Shield is one of the greatest factions in the history of WWE. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are the remaining members of the legendary trio who are still part of the Stamford-based promotion. As of now, Reigns and Rollins are part of a storyline against each other, involving CM Punk in the mix.

This raises the chances that the WWE Universe could witness the reunion of The Shield against the Voice of the Voiceless at WrestleMania 41. The last time Shield was seen together in the company was almost six years back when Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose wrestled in 2019 during The Shield's Final Chapter. Both Rollins and Reigns have animosity against the Best in the World.

So, with them potentially heading towards Triple Threat at Showcase of Immortals, this common hatred could lead to The Shield reunion. During the match, when CM Punk tries to overpower the former Shield members, both realize that it's important to take out Punk first so that they can settle the score with each other.

Thus, Roman and Seth could decide to reunite as The Shield and deliver a Shield powerbomb to the Second City Saint at WrestleMania 41. The annihilation caused by the reunion of The Shield members on CM Punk could even lead to a storyline retirement for him. However, later, Punk could return after a brief hiatus to take vengeance against both Rollins and Reigns for their actions.

Overall, WrestleMania 41 is anticipated to be full of surprises and turns. It remains to be seen how things will unfold when Rollins Reigns Seth Rollins and CM Punk will be in the same ring at the same time.

Seth Rollins gives a major update about The Shield reunion in WWE

During a recent conversation on WFAN, Seth Rollins provided a major update regarding The Shield's future reunion in WWE. The Visionary also talked about the road to WrestleMania 41 and Jon Moxley being part of All Elite Wrestling. Rollins stated that Moxley is in another company and isn't returning.

Furthermore, the former World Champion stated how Roman and Seth would cross paths in WWE until retirement. So, no one knows what will happen at WrestleMania 41.

"I mean, look, one of our guys is over in the other company. So he ain't coming. And Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Look, our paths are gonna be intertwined. We're gonna crisscross here and there until both of us are done and retired. So you never know. You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like. Could be anytime," said Rollins.

So, while The Shield may not completely reunite, fans can expect more Seth and Roman storylines in WWE.

