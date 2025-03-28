The Shield to reunite & attack legend, Cody Rhodes to lose his title? 4 Predictions for tonight's WWE SmackDown 

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will emanate live from the from O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. The company has announced a stacked lineup for the show, which features two huge title matches.

Apart from that, a contract signing segment between CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for their WrestleMania match has also been announced for tonight.

On that note, here are four last-minute predictions for this week's WWE SmackDown:

#4. Damian Priest could hit back at Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest is currently involved in a program with Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown. The Archer of Infamy teamed up with Jimmy Uso to take on The Scottish Psychopath and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag match last week.

While the babyfaces won the match, Drew attacked Priest following the encounter. The Scottish Psychopath levelled Damian with a brutal Claymore.

Given how things unfolded, an irate Damian Priest could hit back at Drew McIntyre on tonight's WWE SmackDown. The Archer of Infamy could lay waste to The Scottish Psychopath to stand tall over him.

#3. The Rock could vow to destroy Cody Rhodes and take his title away from him

The Rock has been on a hiatus since Elimination Chamber. With John Cena not likely to feature on tonight's show, it could be the right time for the creative team to bring in The Final Boss to progress his rivalry with Cody Rhodes.

The People's Champion could make an epic return on tonight's show to send a message to The American Nightmare. The Rock could vow to destroy Cody Rhodes and take his title away from him.

He could promise a win for The Cenation Leader at The Show of Shows, which could further spice things up in this rivalry.

#2. Jacob Fatu could turn on Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu lost the number one contender's match for the United States Title against Braun Strowman via disqualification after the Solo Sikoa-led new Bloodline interfered in the match. The creative team has been teasing a feud between The Samoan Werewolf and The Street Champion over the last few weeks.

Given how things unfolded, Fatu may finally turn on The Street Champion this week. The Samoan Werewolf could blame Solo for his loss, launching a brutal attack on him.

#1. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could reunite to attack CM Punk

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will feature in a contract signing segment tonight on WWE SmackDown for their match at WrestleMania 41. However, this segment may turn physical sooner than later as Reigns and Rollins could temporarily team up to lay waste to Punk.

The Second City Saint took shots at both the OTC and The Visionary on Monday's RAW. As a result, the former Shield brothers could join forces against Punk, leading to a partial Shield reunion.

The duo could lay waste to The Best in the World before slugging it out among themselves.

