The Shield to reunite at WrestleMania 41 to help major WWE star for one important reason? Potential explored

The Shield has etched their name in the history of WWE as one of the most influential factions in the history of professional wrestling. The Hounds of Justice produced three generational megastars: Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), and Seth Rollins. However, it’s been years since the stable was seen in the Stamford-based promotion. Things might take a turn this year, as fans might witness the reunion of the iconic faction at WrestleMania 41 and help Cody Rhodes against Rock and John Cena.

Elimination Chamber 2025 saw the historic heel turn of John Cena, who joined forces with The Rock and brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is indeed in deep water, with Cena and The Final Boss as his roadblocks. Rhodes would need reinforcements to counter the adversity and conquer the sixteen-time world champion.

In a shocking twist, to aid Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins could put aside his differences with Roman Reigns, re-forming The Shield with Rhodes to counter The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

It could come as a massive shock to the fans and would also add a layer of storytelling to the entire saga.

Rollins shares a good friendship with Cody, and Roman Reigns owes Rhodes a favor as he helped him last year at Bad Blood in beating Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu when he was all alone.

That said, the proposed angle above is hypothetical at this point.

Seth broke character to praise his The Shield brethren

Last year, before WrestleMania 41, while speaking to Cam Heyward of ESPN, Seth Rollins broke character to heap praise on his former Shield stablemate, Roman Reigns, calling him a brother and labeling him as “one of the greatest to ever do it.”

"He (Roman Reigns) is one of the greatest ever to do it. I'll say nice things about him. He's my brother; we came up together. He is one of the greatest to ever do it. I don't always agree with him, but he is one of the greatest to ever do it. No doubt," said Rollins.

With unexpected turns unfolding with each passing week, seeing if Reigns and Rollins join forces and re-form The Shield to aid Rhodes at Showcase of Immortals will be interesting.

