The strange saga of Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt isn't a part of WWE anymore, and it's interesting to see how we've gotten to this point.

Wyatt was the most high-profile release in the recent purge of WWE talent. Since then, fans and observers have speculated about what the future holds for Wyatt.

However, perhaps his past is what we should study the most. Because - in essence - it's almost a case study of how easy it is to rise and fall in the pro wrestling industry.

In one of the strangest career arcs (perhaps ever) in the history of WWE, Wyatt has had more stops and starts than a New York City bus. And these weren't just small pushes, either. They were like a rocket ship that got launched twice, only to crash to Earth on both occasions.

As every wrestling fan knows, Wyatt had two highly successful gimmicks in WWE.

First as the leader of the Wyatt family. Known for one of the greatest entrances in recent times, the kooky cult leader would use his mind control over his "family members."

Wyatt engaged in great feuds with folks like Daniel Bryan, and the visage appeared to be his ticket to a world title. Then, at the height of the gimmick's popularity, he was put in a feud with WWE superhero John Cena, where he suffered his first loss.

From there, Wyatt lost his allure, and the gimmick suffered a slow burn. Then it completely flamed out with a segment where Randy Orton set Wyatt's childhood home on fire.

He then re-appeared as an even more successful (and marketable) character called The Fiend. He rose to the top of the promotion as one of its most popular and unique acts.

With a grotesque mask and an alter ego (a silly version of himself), the Fiend seemed more dangerous than ever. Wyatt shot to the top of WWE once again, as its most popular character. His Firefly Funhouse segments became the most anticipated segment of the show.

Wyatt finally reached the top of the mountain as The Fiend. But in a bizarre twist, his female sidekick, Alexa Bliss, began to assume his persona. This all culminated in another feud with Randy Orton. It ended with The Fiend character being betrayed by Bliss, who declared that she no longer needed him.

That moment marked the end of the character, and essentially, the end for Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt's fiery momentum always seemed to get crushed by a bigger superstar or a change in direction.

Then recently, Wyatt himself also got crushed when he was released by WWE in a move that shocked us all.

Over the years, many performers have seen their careers lit like a firecracker, only to fizzle out in the end

In the bizarre world of the grappling game, these stops and starts usually go unexplained. And they often leave the audience scratching their heads. Over the years, names like Billy Gunn, Tazz, Wade Barrett, and Ricochet come to mind, although 'hitting the brakes' has been a long-standing tradition in the history of wrestling.

But none of those names were elevated to the level of Wyatt's unique pushes. In many ways, WWE killed off two potential superstars during Wyatt's run with the company. Which is what makes this situation even more unexplainable.

My hope is that Bray Wyatt is happy and healthy right now. That's the main thing.



I have no worries about his future. He’s clearly one of the most creative individuals in wrestling. Wherever he lands, he’ll be fine. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 31, 2021

For Wyatt, who is still only 34 years old, there will certainly be another round in his career. Perhaps he will end up in AEW, or possibly overseas.

Or, maybe he will return to WWE and find major success again...

Only to be killed off one more time.

