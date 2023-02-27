"The most talented superstar that never went to WWE" - When Kurt Angle gave his honest verdict on 39-year-old star

WWE was always considered the best place to work for wrestlers until the recent emergence of AEW, where Kenny Omega has been one of the company's most influential figures.

While many top wrestlers have never worked for WWE, Kurt Angle once admitted Kenny Omega might be the most talented wrestler to have turned down the much-desired opportunity. Omega had a brief developmental stint with Stamford-based company but never really had a full-time run with the promotion despite being offered a contract on multiple occasions.

The former IWGP Champion is amongst the most exceptionally gifted in-ring workers of the modern era, and back in September 2021, he named Kurt Angle as a dream opponent.

Omega also revealed how big of an influence Angle has had on his career, and the Olympic hero eventually learned about the AEW star's comments.

While speaking on an old episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer said Kenny Omega's praise meant a lot to him. The Olympic gold medalist has closely watched The Cleaner's rise in Japan and was impressed by his extensive resume.

Angle even believed that if Omega continued to reject WWE's advances, he might go down in history as the greatest professional wrestler to have not competed in the promotion presently helmed by Triple H.

"That means a lot to me, what Kenny said. To be in that position, to be able to have someone line Kenny Omega look up to me. That's a true honor because the kid is incredible," revealed Kurt Angle. "What he has been able to do the past ten years in professional wrestling, over in Japan, here in the United States. He was the biggest star and the most talented superstar that never went to WWE. And he will go down in history as that if he never did go to WWE."

Is Kenny Omega as talented as WWE legend Rey Mysterio?

Kurt Angle certainly believes so! While the iconic Luchador has more accolades to boast of when compared to Kenny Omega, the Hall of Famer felt they were pretty much equal when it came to pure technical skill inside the squared circle.

Rey Mysterio could be approaching his final days as an active in-ring performer as he prepares for one of the most important matches of his career.

On the other hand, Omega still has many more years to offer the business, in which he remains one of the world's best workers.

"I mean, his success, what he has had in Japan, and in AEW, phenomenal. I haven't seen a talent like him in a long time. I would say that he is every bit as talented as Rey Mysterio. And he belongs in that upper echelon of talents; one of the greatest workers in the business today," said Angle.

For those who don't expect Kenny Omega to ever jump ship to WWE, the latest update might have you thinking otherwise, and you can read more on that right here.

