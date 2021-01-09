Top 5 'Big Men' in WWE History

Big men in wrestling have been a major part of many storylines since the beginning of the business. These forces of human destruction are usually used as dastardly heels to beat down babyfaces, or heroes who swoop in to save the day.

Over the years, we have seen some of the best big men in history grace the squared circle, and wrestling today is full of highly capable and highly talented big men. Men like Braun Strowman, Lance Archer, and even the late, great Brodie Lee are regarded as some of the best big men in the business.

Recently, SK Wrestling spoke to former WWE superstar Mike Knox, who spoke on his time working with Big Show, even going as far as saying "He was the best big guy that I'd seen in the ring". With Knox's comments in mind, we're going to be looking at WWE's best 'big men' in the company's history. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

#5. Kane

Kane and Paul Bearer

Glenn Jacobs debuted in 1992, and while his first few gimmicks were duds, when Kane debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House, it was the beginning of something special. "That's gotta be Kane!" screamed Vince McMahon, as the fans in attendance were shocked at the size of the Big Red Machine.

In general 'big man' fashion, Kane ripped the door off of Hell in a Cell and stood toe to toe with his brother, The Undertaker. Kane would Tombstone The Undertaker, signaling the destruction that was to come.

Kane was the quintessential big man. At 7'0" tall and 300 pounds, he was a monster of a human. He was uniquely powerful and would beat down his opponents as a big man should; Big boots, strong slams, and hard-hitting strikes. Even through his gimmick changes (subtle and not so subtle), Kane never lost his star factor and remained one of the best big men in WWE.