The Top 5 matches of The Shield

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 849 // 22 Aug 2018, 01:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Shield were reunited this week on RAW

This week, the WWE Universe rejoiced as the Shield reunited on Monday Night RAW. After defeating Finn Balor, it seemed like Roman Reigns was going to lose his newly-won Universal title to Braun Strowman, before Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins made the save, powerbombing the Monster Among Men through the announce table.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

It may have been over four years since the Sheild were on the same page, but that doesn't mean they didn't have plenty of fantastic matches. Here, we count down five of the greatest matches in the history of the Sheild.

#5 The Shield Vs The Brothers of Destruction and Daniel Bryan (RAW, April 2013)

Attacking the Undertaker was the icing on the cake for the Shield

The Shield were still relatively new and had already made an impact. Attacking the Undertaker was the icing on the cake.

But the young rookies should have known than to poke the dragon. Aligning himself with his brother Kane and Daniel Bryan, the trio were set to destroy the Shield brothers.

But after a half-an-hour match, as well as a devastating chokeslam by The Undertaker on Ambrose, it was the hounds of justice that emerged victorious.

This had been the greatest threat to the Shield's dominance, and they stood tall. It's no wonder that less than a month later, all three were wearing championship gold.

#4 The Shield Vs. John Cena, Ryback and Sheamus (Elimination Chamber 2013)

The trio used their ever-present teamwork to win the day, with a spear from Ryback to Sheamus allowing Rollins to make the pin

In 2013, there was perhaps no more star-studded team than John Cena, Ryback and Sheamus.

Cena was already an established star and had won his second Royal Rumble match the month prior.

Ryback had been rocketed to the moon, going from destroying jobbers to facing CM Punk for the WWE Championship. Sheamus had won the 2012 Rumble and had had a six-month reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

But none of them could take down the Shield.

Vowing to rid the WWE of the 'John Cena problem', the trio used their ever-present teamwork to win the day, with a spear from Ryback to Sheamus allowing Rollins to make the pin, proving that even when the teams are even, the odds were always in the Shield's favor.

1 / 4 NEXT