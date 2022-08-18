The truth behind Vince McMahon hiding WWE Hall of Famer in a box on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has approved thousands of storyline suggestions from his creative team over the years, including the time a legend re-debuted in 1997.

The December 29, 1997, episode of RAW featured a spot where Billy Gunn and Road Dogg attacked Mick Foley next to a large wooden box. As all three men looked on, someone used a chainsaw to cut themselves free from the box. That person turned out to be Terry Funk, also known as Chainsaw Charlie.

Vince Russo, a WWE writer at the time, discussed the segment on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show. He told Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, that the idea was inspired by a suggestion from fellow writer Jim Cornette.

“It was me, Vince, and Cornette on creative,” Russo said. “Two things were happening at the time, Brian. First of all, Cornette is pushing Terry Funk down Vince’s throat. Every five minutes, ‘Terry Funk, Terry Funk.’ At the same time, Jim Cornette makes the statement to Vince, ‘Hell, put him in a box! Keep him down ringside!’ He’s talking about anybody in general, ‘Any time anybody’s in a box, they’re instantly over.’” [8:17-8:47]

As Cornette felt passionately about Funk’s return and the box idea, McMahon decided to put the two suggestions together.

“So he wanted to put somebody in a box ringside, keep the box there for like four weeks, and when the guy comes out he’s gonna instantly be over because everybody in a box is instantly over,” Russo continued. “Well, guess what? Vince married the two. So guess who came out of the box?! The thing about it was poor Terry had nothing to do with it, but Vince was like, ‘Okay, you want Terry? You want a guy coming out of a box? No problem.’” [8:47-9:28]

Watch the video above to hear more stories from Brian James and Vince Russo about their time working for Vince McMahon.

Brian James on Vince McMahon’s willingness to attempt storylines

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast On this day in 1997:



Chainsaw Charlie comes out of a box On this day in 1997:Chainsaw Charlie comes out of a box https://t.co/uJtoLbsi4H

Last month, Vince McMahon retired at the age of 76 following several sexual misconduct allegations.

Brian James worked for the former WWE Chairman in various roles, from on-screen talent to off-screen producer and writer. He appreciated McMahon’s ability to listen to ideas and take risks with storyline developments.

“That’s what I love about Vince,” James said. “He would do something like that just because he can. And while you go like, ‘Oh that’s…’ whatever, no, he can do that, and that’s how he lives his life. I think it’s great.” [9:29-9:43]

The storyline continued at WrestleMania 14, where Funk (Chainsaw Charlie) and Foley (Cactus Jack) defeated The New Age Outlaws in a dumpster match.

Do you think Chainsaw Charlie’s debut was a good idea? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry