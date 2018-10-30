WWE News: Why you must attend the 'For The Love of Wrestling' Convention in Liverpool

Come meet your favorites!

What's the story?

For those unaware, For The Love of Wrestling is just one of 14 conventions/events run by the UK events company, Monopoly Events

In case you didn't know...

After running big events such as Comic Cons in Scotland, Liverpool, Manchester, as well as science fiction and UFO conventions, Monopoly are now trying their luck in a wrestling convention set for April 28 and 29 in Liverpool next year. And while the UK is no stranger to having wrestling conventions in the past, this one looks to be the biggest and best yet!

The heart of the matter

As of this writing, For The Love of Wrestling have already announced a very impressive list of 11 wrestling legends, with the intention of announcing up to 40 more, which will quite literately make it the biggest wrestling convention that the UK has ever seen.

With still more than 6 months to go, For The Love of Wrestling have already announced guests such as the 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Booker T, Lita and Ted Dibiasie Sr. And joining these Hall of Famers are former World Heavyweight Champion Christian, the Honky Tonk Man, Kelly Kelly, Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake, the Brooklyn Brawler and the ever lovable Virgil.

And more headliners to come!

And while Ric Flair and Bret Hart are two of the greatest in history of the game, For The Love of Wrestling has promised more headlining talent to come. That will include the overall headliner to be announced on December 9, who FTLOW promise is someone who has never made a UK con appearance before, rarely made these kind of appearances at other events, that people will want to come just to see him and that his photo ops and autographs will all sell out online, and very quickly!

Perhaps the best thing of all is how very well priced the event is. Entry tickets start at £22.00 per adult and children over 10 and £5.50 for ages 5 - 9, with infants free. Photo opp prices and autograph prices are very well priced to. While the like of Ric Flair can often be as much as over $100 for a professional photo at an American convention, the 'Nature Boy' sits at just £40 for a professional photo at For The Love of Wrestling.

What's next?

For the Love of Wrestling takes place in Liverpool, England on the 28 and 29 of April.

This is an event not to be missed!

