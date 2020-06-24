The Undertaker's 5 greatest WWE moments

Taking a look back at the incredible career of The Undertaker.

Chris Deez

The Undertaker announced his retirement on the last chapter of the docuseries' Undertaker: The Last Ride'

So, The Undertaker has officially "retired". You'll have to forgive this writer for being skeptical though - we have heard that The Undertaker has wrestled his final match a dozen times or more over the years already. So while there is every chance that his love for the business will see him lace up his boots once again in the future, this seems like as good a time as any to take a look back over The Deadman's legendary career.

One of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, The Undertaker a.k.a Mark Calaway, has been responsible for so many of the most iconic moments in the history of the business and is arguably Vince McMahons finest creation.

Nobody knows for sure if WrestleMania 36 will go down as the last that we will see of The Undertaker within WWE, but just in case it is, let's take a look back at the five greatest moments of The Undertakers career.

#5. The Undertaker Debuts - Survivor Series 1990

The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series in 1990

How could we leave out possibly the most important Undertaker moment of all time -- his stunning debut. The Deadman first graced our screens at Survivor Series 1990, where he emerged as Ted Dibiase's mystery partner and left the attending fans in a stunned silence. Children in the crowd were visibly scared, and grown men looked on with their jaws on the floor, as this behemoth of a man strode towards the ring and showcased a new type of character that we had never seen before.

From that very first match, he impressed the fans no end, showing off the sort of athleticism you would expect from a man half his size. Despite this thoroughly impressive debut, nobody could have ever predicted that The Undertaker would go on to become arguably the most iconic and important character in professional wrestling history. Even to this very day, no one commands the same respect or has the same presence both inside, and outside, of the squared ciicle as the Deadman does.

