WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker took a massive shot at former Universal Champion Kevin Owens on the road to WrestleMania 38 last year.

Owens targeted WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin as WrestleMania 38 was looming closer. This didn't sit well with The Phenom. While he was at NASCAR's EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix, he opened up about Owens messing with Austin.

The Undertaker called Owens a "stupid son a bi**h" and asked him not to mess with the Texas Rattlesnake.

“Well in the immortal words of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Kevin Owens has got to be one stupid son of a b---h. I don’t care where you’re from, you don’t mess with Texas Rattlesnake. He ain’t been in the ring in 19 years, you don’t think he’s gonna be bringing lumber with him. I don’t know what KO is thinking."

The Undertaker further added that he pities Owens as he's going to get stunned at The Show of Shows. He finished off by saying that Owens would be having a long night when he encounters Stone Cold at WrestleMania 38.

“I know you wanna be on the biggest card of the year, in the showcase of the immortals, but you don’t go kicking beehives, you don’t stick your hand in a beehive, and that’s exactly what he’s done. You’re gonna get stung. I know he’s not gonna get stung, he’s gonna get stunned. I pity him. I mean, he brought this on himself. You don’t mess with Texas and you don’t mess with the Texas Rattlesnake. KO it’s gonna be a long night when you come face to face with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin."

The Undertaker's prediction came true at WrestleMania 38

Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 was headlined by a No Holds Barred match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens. The hard-fought battle marked Austin's return to the ring in 19 long years.

When it was all said and done, it was the Hall of Famer who stood victorious. The Rattlesnake hit a Stunner on Owens and pinned him for the big win, bringing to fruition The Undertaker's prediction.

Austin did quite well for himself that night, considering the fact that he was 58 years old at the time and hadn't been in the ring in 19 years.

As per reports, WWE wants to bring The Rattlesnake back for another huge WrestleMania match this year.

Stone Cold received a dream sendoff at last year's Showcase of the Immortals, and it remains to be seen whether there's another match left in him.

