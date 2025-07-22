  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Undertaker to come out of retirement after 5-year in-ring absence and squash WWE star? Exploring the possibility

The Undertaker to come out of retirement after 5-year in-ring absence and squash WWE star? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:45 GMT
Undertaker is a Hall of Famer in WWE. [Image credits: WWE YouTube channel]
Undertaker is a Hall of Famer in WWE. [Image credits: WWE YouTube channel]

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic stars in the history of WWE. There is always a buzz when the name of The Deadman is mentioned on television shows or on the internet. During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, TNA World Champion Trick Williams made a surprise appearance to cut a promo and took shots at The Phenom.

Ad

For those who might not know, the heat between Trick and The Deadman started due to the legend's LFG team. In the recent edition of NXT, Williams had a backstage segment with Taker's LFG team and disrespected them.

In response, the Hall of Famer took his official X/Twitter account and confirmed that he would see him next week. Following Williams' heated promo on RAW this week, there is a chance that 'Taker might come out of his retirement after almost five years and squash the TNA Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In a potential scenario, The Undertaker and Williams might get engaged in a heated argument, which might end with The Deadman chokeslamming the 31-year-old star. They might even have a brief match, which could result in the Hall of Famer squashing Williams.

The last time The Phenom wrestled in the squared circle was at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match.

Since then, 'Taker has made sporadic appearances but hasn't had a match. Now, only time will tell what will happen when The Undertaker confronts Trick Williams, as he has already sent a chilling warning to him.

Ad

WWE recently mentioned The Undertaker with a legendary star ahead of SummerSlam

Ahead of SummerSlam 2025, WWE mentioned The Undertaker with one of his biggest rivals, Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has been absent from WWE since SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate has a heated history with The Deadman.

They had an intense match at SummerSlam 2015. Recently, the company has been ranking the best matches at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Stamford-based promotion has given Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar the 19th spot in the list.

Ad
youtube-cover

The rivalry between The Deadman and The Beast carries a lot of weight, as Lesnar was the one who ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania iconic streak at WrestleMania 30.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications