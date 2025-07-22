The Undertaker to come out of retirement after 5-year in-ring absence and squash WWE star? Exploring the possibility

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic stars in the history of WWE. There is always a buzz when the name of The Deadman is mentioned on television shows or on the internet. During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, TNA World Champion Trick Williams made a surprise appearance to cut a promo and took shots at The Phenom.For those who might not know, the heat between Trick and The Deadman started due to the legend's LFG team. In the recent edition of NXT, Williams had a backstage segment with Taker's LFG team and disrespected them.In response, the Hall of Famer took his official X/Twitter account and confirmed that he would see him next week. Following Williams' heated promo on RAW this week, there is a chance that 'Taker might come out of his retirement after almost five years and squash the TNA Champion.In a potential scenario, The Undertaker and Williams might get engaged in a heated argument, which might end with The Deadman chokeslamming the 31-year-old star. They might even have a brief match, which could result in the Hall of Famer squashing Williams.The last time The Phenom wrestled in the squared circle was at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match.Since then, 'Taker has made sporadic appearances but hasn't had a match. Now, only time will tell what will happen when The Undertaker confronts Trick Williams, as he has already sent a chilling warning to him. WWE recently mentioned The Undertaker with a legendary star ahead of SummerSlamAhead of SummerSlam 2025, WWE mentioned The Undertaker with one of his biggest rivals, Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has been absent from WWE since SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate has a heated history with The Deadman.They had an intense match at SummerSlam 2015. Recently, the company has been ranking the best matches at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Stamford-based promotion has given Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar the 19th spot in the list.The rivalry between The Deadman and The Beast carries a lot of weight, as Lesnar was the one who ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania iconic streak at WrestleMania 30.