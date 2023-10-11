The Undertaker made a blockbuster return to WWE on NXT last night. Since then, speculations of The Deadman coming out of retirement for another match have been doing the rounds over the internet.

As you may know, the former WWE Champion made a comeback in his Big Evil persona following Bron Breakker's match against Carmelo Hayes. 'Taker confronted the former NXT Champion before laying waste to him. The Undertaker delivered a devastating chokeslam to Bron, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

Given how things unfolded, fans have been speculating whether WWE is planning to pit the NXT star against the wrestling legend at the upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. While you can never say never when it comes to WWE, the odds of 'Taker returning for a showdown seem highly unlikely.

The Deadman retired from pro wrestling at Survivor Series 2020. Following that, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022. Given his physical condition, a potential return to the ring seems distant.

Former champion sends a message to The Undertaker following WWE NXT

A former champion sends a message to The Undertaker following his appearance at WWE NXT last night. The superstar in question is none other than Baron Corbin.

The former Money in the Bank winner didn't seem too pleased with The Deadman's antics on the show. Corbin tweeted that 'Taker stole his bike and rode it to the ringside area.

Meanwhile, The Lone Wolf had previously broken kayfabe to praise the veteran in an interview with Fox.

"For me, here in San Antonio, we had the Rumble, and I came to blows with The Undertaker. And I thought that was my first encounter with him. I think I was in the Rumble for like 25 minutes, but Taker’s the one that eliminated me. So, if you’re going to get eliminated, I think doing it by one of the most iconic superstars of all time is pretty awesome."

