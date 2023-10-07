The Undertaker confirmed for WWE NXT appearance? 4 things the Deadman can do on next week's show 

WWE continues to stack next week's episode of NXT, teasing that the Undertaker will appear. During a promo during SmackDown, The Deadman's familiar gong could be heard at the end of the commercial.

The stacked card already features appearances from John Cean, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, and Paul Heyman. Cena and Heyman will factor into the match between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, respectively.

Asuka will face Roxanne Perez, while Rhodes will make a "major announcement." What could the Undertaker possibly do on NXT if he makes an appearance? Here are four possibilities.

#4 The Undertaker accuses Baron Corbin of gimmick infringement

For his match with Bron Breakker at No Mercy, Baron Corbin rode a motorcycle down to the ring. As he tried to park it, Bron Breakker attacked him.

When The Undertaker shifted to the American Bad*ss gimmick in the early 2000s, he rode a motorcycle around the ring for matches and segments. It was a departure from his iconic Deadman days but a change he wanted to try.

While he could have confronted Corbin on the main roster, the former Lone Wolf now resides in NXT. He could tell Baron to make sure he does it right. The Undertaker could also brush shoulders with Joe Gacy since he has a sinister demeanor with his character's presentation.

#3 A comedic segment with someone like Javier Bernal

Bernal has had some great segments with Mackenzie Mitchell.

It's been weeks and months since fans have been treated to the comedic stylings of Javier Bernal. While his comments and claims were often outlandish, they were a nice pace change from many serious NXT matches and segments.

The Undertaker has embarked on his One Deadman Show and could utilize some of that with an NXT star like Bernal. The latter is one of the funnier performers, and it would give him something to do.

He could be talking trash about how he cannot get on TV, but the WWE Hall of Famer can. Bernal could then turn around and get the deadpan look from The Deadman.

#2 A tease for Halloween Havoc

Could The Deadman return to the dark side for Halloween Havoc?

Halloween Havoc is a two-night NXT event at the end of October. Since the white and gold started using the former WCW staple event, it has utilized guest hosts. Shotzi had the honor of hosting two years ago. She also co-hosted the event last year with Quincy Elliott.

The Undertaker is practically the blueprint for supernatural/horror gimmicks in wrestling. There hasn't been an announcement just yet regarding a potential host.

With it being a two-week event, however, it will need a huge host. Few stars in wrestling are bigger than The Deadman, so he could show up to reveal that he's hosting the event.

#1 The Undertaker could cross paths with Bron Breakker

Despite not being the NXT Champion, Bron Breakker is still one of the show's top stars. He could be called to the main roster, but he has a match with Carmelo Hayes next week.

Breakker tried to turn Hayes to the dark side by telling him to turn on his friend, Trick Williams. Bron is still a few years into his career but acts like a locker-room leader.

While that worked while he was a face, his heel turn sees him injuring people (Von Wagner) and trying to rule over the rest of the roster. The Undertaker is well known for being one of the most respected wrestlers in the locker room.

Breakker has also stolen the sit-up move right after taking brutal moves. The Deadman could give Breakker a reality check before he faces Hayes.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.