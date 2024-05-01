The Undertaker expresses disappointment with WWE Draft 2024: What was the reason?

The Undertaker is just one of the many people who weren't a big fan of the WWE Draft 2024. Although several stars have changed brands and some NXT names were called up, many believed it lacked the excitement compared to some of the previous years.

The WWE Draft 2024 began on the April 26, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown and concluded on the April 29, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. Both weekly shows welcomed new names, but fans were quite disappointed with the outcome as many believed most of the rosters stayed the same. Among the people who felt underwhelmed during the event was The Undertaker.

On Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker explained that it would have been interesting if both brands would be allowed to trade stars like in football. He added that it would be more compelling to watch and thought the roster of the brands did not change much.

"You know what it missed for me? I want to see some deals made right. You know what I'm saying? Like a lot of teams, they want a quarterback. They trade up or they trade down. You know, that would be more compelling to watch. You're expecting your fan base to watch two nights of TV content. And I mean, to be completely honest, there wasn't a whole lot of change really?" (H/T SEScoops)

The Hall of Famer added that he knows it's hard to get everyone "placed right" and recognized the Stamford-based promotion's effort to try and assign each star the right brand for them. He suggested that drama or something big should happen to get people hooked.

What changes did The Undertaker suggest to Triple H regarding the current roster?

The Deadman may have retired from in-ring competition, but it's clear that he still pays close attention to the product and remains passionate about the business. While he may not have had the best reception to the draft, he had a different view of the women's division.

On a past episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker expressed that he liked the current women's division and that it was deep. He suggested also adding an Intercontinental and US Championship for the women's division.

It will be interesting to see what the recent WWE Draft will do to the current roster of both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.