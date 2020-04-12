The Undertaker gives his verdict on Edge vs. Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker's opinion is respected by many WWE Superstars

Edge vs. Randy Orton was the second-longest match in WrestleMania history

Randy Orton, Edge and The Undertaker

The Undertaker has defended Edge and Randy Orton after many people were critical of the length of their match at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video with Nine Line Apparel, the 55-year-old agreed that the 36-minute encounter was long but said it was “really good” if you take into account that they did not have any fans to perform in front of.

“It was a long match but I thought it was really good. That’s where your audience helps you, though. That match was really good. Now, you put people out there and get their reactions, that match seems fifteen minutes shorter because all they’re working off of is pure physicality of what had been done in their issue.”

The Undertaker said he and AJ Styles benefited from being able to talk smack to each other throughout their cinematic Boneyard match, but Edge and Orton were unable to present their match in that way.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Competing in his first one-on-one WWE match in nine years, Edge defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing encounter at the Performance Center on the second night of WrestleMania 36.

It has since emerged that the match was the second-longest in the history of WrestleMania – behind the Ironman match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XII – and many fans have complained that it should not have lasted so long.

Edge said on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast this week that “there’s a segment of people who enjoy not enjoying things” and he is not concerned by negative opinions during a global pandemic.