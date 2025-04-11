The Undertaker must help his WWE lookalike at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and the man synonymous with the massive stage, The Undertaker, may appear on the show. The Phenom has not been seen on WWE TV since the RAW premiere on Netflix, where he walked alongside Rhea Ripley.
While The Deadman has not appeared on TV, he has been name-dropped numerous times by a number of stars. Drew McIntyre name-dropped the legend recently while building up his feud with Damian Priest, and both men are now set to compete against each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Undertaker should come out to help his lookalike, Damian Priest, win his match at 'Mania 41.
Drew McIntyre called Damian Priest a 'Bisexual Undertaker'
The Scottish Warrior and Damian Priest have engaged in a war of words multiple times over the past few months. A few weeks ago on the blue brand, McIntyre namedropped the WWE Hall of Famer by referring to Priest as 'Bisexual Undertaker' and 'Temu Undertaker.'
This nickname was initially given to Priest by her Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley, and fans have also addressed the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in the same way. Not only that, but Priest has been fashioning the old-school clothesline from the top rope multiple times in his matches, further supporting the nickname.
Moreover, both The Undertaker and Damian Priest look alike due to the similarity in their body structure and their height, which makes the nickname much more relevant.
Drew McIntyre called out The Undertaker for one more match
Drew McIntyre has always considered The Undertaker as his mentor and faced him in a tag team match a few years ago. During an interview on Ten Count, the former World Heavyweight Champion addressed a potential dream match with The Undertaker to bring him out of retirement one last time.
The star stated that he owes a rematch against The Phenom, which could be possible since the legend has addressed the itch he has to wrestle again following retirement.
"I'm not gonna go on about if it happens, it happens, it would be a dream come true. The Undertaker versus anybody would be a huge deal. The Undertaker just showing up would be a huge deal. But if I had the opportunity to be in one last program with him, just the history we've got together. He was legitimately my mentor from age about 22 to 25, being around him, learning from him, watching him how he conducted himself as such a leader and such a force in WWE. Having the match where he ended my undefeated streak, inevitably the tag team match where he got me again so I'm own one," he said.
The Undertaker could set up a match with Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 41
The Phenom could easily build a feud with Drew McIntyre at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Undertaker might return to help his lookalike, Damian Priest, win his match against McIntyre, teasing a potential match.
This could be followed by a few statements exchanged between both veterans to set up a match for a massive stage. Time will tell if The Phenom will ever return to the squared circle again.