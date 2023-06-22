The Undertaker's son training for a WWE future? Early signs look promising

Outside his menacing WWE character, The Undertaker is a family man with three daughters and two sons. Interestingly, early signs shown by his youngest son may suggest that he and his wife, Michelle McCool, may not be the only ones interested in wrestling.

In a recent Instagram story by Michelle McCool, their youngest son, Kolt, was seen pinning somebody for the three-count. However, it should be noted that this is not an actual wrestling session, and The Undertaker's child is not training for WWE. Still, it's nice to see that he has taken a liking to his parent's sport, and following in their footsteps is something he might do in the future.

Born Mark Calaway, The Undetaker had his first son, Gunner Vincent, in 1993 with his first wife, Jodi Lynn. He had two daughters with his second wife, Sara Frank. They are named Chasey and Gracie. He had a daughter with McCool named Kaia Faith in 2012 and adopted a son named Kolt.

Is The Undertaker's eldest son interested in joining WWE?

The Undertaker and his family at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

As mentioned above, The Deadman's eldest child is Gunner Vincent. While the superstar's youngest son may be interested in following his father's footsteps, the 30-year-old is eyeing a different career.

In a previous interview, Gunner shared that he found it fascinating when he was younger. As he grew older, he discovered his interests and wanted to be more independent, causing him to steer clear of wrestling. He attended Full Sail University and got a Bachelor's degree as a video game artist, and he intends to use for it in his career:

"I went to Full Sail University and got my Bachelor's as a Video Game Artist, that's kind of the path I'm setting before myself. I'd like to, in the next five to ten years, be an artist for a team in a production company for video games. Something I could put my 3D skills to good use and eventually own my own indie company.”

Which former WWE Superstar was pitched to become The Undertaker's long-lost son for a storyline?

The Phenom's only had one on-screen family member in WWE, Kane. However, the Stamford-based promotion may have thought to add more people to his character's background.

As previously revealed by former WWE writer Brian Gewitz, Kaval (aka Low Ki) was discussed to be The Undertaker's long-lost son. However, the storyline was dropped, and the angle never happened:

"Things "discussed" in my time at WWE: Vince having a midlife crisis, growing a beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs Kaval being Undertaker's secret long lost son."

It remains to be seen if any of The Phenom's children will follow in his footsteps in the future and see them perform in the wrestling ring.

